Fabienne W. from Schaffhausen became famous through the "Rundschau" program. Screenshots SRF / Bildmontage blue News

Fabienne W. from Schaffhausen, known for a report on "SRF Rundschau", has achieved an important partial victory in the Federal Court. Her allegations of sexual assault cannot simply be dropped - a court must deal with them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court overturns the discontinuation of proceedings against a man for alleged defilement.

The judges state that the evidence is not clear from the outset and that a court must decide.

However, the Federal Supreme Court rejected the application for the lead public prosecutor to recuse himself. Show more

Fabienne W. from Schaffhausen has been successful before the Federal Supreme Court. A court must rule on her allegations of sexual assault. W. became known throughout Switzerland thanks to a report in the "Rundschau" magazine.

The allegation of rape made by W. against a man in December 2021 was the beginning of the story that was made public by "SRF Rundschau" in May 2024. The report focused on a brutal beating and the behavior of the Schaffhausen police and judiciary.

W. met the man she was later to report for rape at a private party in Schaffhausen. According to the accused, they had already had sex there for the first time. The man later spent the night at W.'s home. There he allegedly raped her several times, according to the accusation.

Circumstances are not clear

According to the Federal Supreme Court, the public prosecutor's office cannot discontinue the defilement proceedings itself if the evidence or legal situation is doubtful. "With regard to the question of whether the accused took advantage of any incapacity to resist on the part of the victim in the context of the multiple sexual intercourse described by him, the facts of the case do not appear clear from the outset due to the circumstances," the ruling published on Friday states.

It remains unclear what condition W. was in that night. She had drunk a not inconsiderable amount of alcohol. Her son stated that she was no longer sane.

W. herself expressed the suspicion that someone had given her knockout drops. It was also not clear whether consensual sexual acts had already taken place at the party, the judges added. Only the accused had reported this.

Public prosecutor saw contradictions

The Schaffhausen High Court still ruled in favor of the public prosecutor's office. It ordered the proceedings to be discontinued because it considered a conviction of the accused man to be unlikely in the event of an indictment. It justified this by stating that the accused had testified without contradiction and credibly, while W. claimed to have large gaps in his memory.

At the same time , some of her statements on the history of the crime contradicted witness testimony. The alleged rape was not directly witnessed by anyone.

In a press release, W.'s lawyer spoke of a "victory for all women and other victims of domestic and sexual violence". He added that his client was pleased and deeply satisfied with the verdict.

Beating orgy in the lawyer's flat

The rape allegation is said to have been the reason why W. was invited to the apartment of a Schaffhausen lawyer at the end of December 2021. As W. told the newspaper "Rundschau", the lawyer had tried to dissuade her from pressing charges for the rape. The man she accused was not present, but is said to be a colleague of the lawyer.

Later that evening, the Schaffhausen woman was beaten up by several men in the apartment, as can be seen on images from surveillance cameras. The criminal investigation into this case is also still ongoing.

In the "Rundschau", W. accused the police and the public prosecutor's office of not investigating the case properly and dragging it out. The report caused outrage far beyond Schaffhausen. There was a rally against the Schaffhausen police. A petition with more than 10,000 electronic signatures was submitted to the cantonal council.

W. and her lawyer also applied to the Federal Supreme Court for the chief public prosecutor to step down. The court rejected this request, stating that there was no "obvious bias".