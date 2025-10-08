Parents from Aargau fought for years to keep their disabled daughter in elementary school. Bild: Keystone/Peter Schneider (Symbolbild)

To ensure that their disabled daughter was taught at primary school instead of a special school, parents from Aargau took their case all the way to the Federal Supreme Court. The court has now finally dismissed the appeal.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court has finally rejected an appeal by parents from Aargau who fought for years to keep their disabled daughter in a mainstream school.

The district school had originally decided to keep the girl in a special school after kindergarten. The case ended up before the administrative court, which dismissed the appeal.

The administrative court had proceeded correctly in the individual case decision, which focused on the best interests of the child. Show more

Whether a disabled child should be taught in elementary school or a special school is often not easy to decide. Parents and authorities do not always agree, and sometimes the courts have to decide.

A particularly long legal dispute has now come to an end before the Federal Supreme Court, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. The case centers on a young girl who has suffered from tetraspastic cerebral palsy with periventricular leukomalacia since birth. Brain damage causes movement and postural disorders in her arms and legs, and she is dependent on a wheelchair and orthoses to support and relieve her bones.

Parents challenge decision

After the now ten-year-old girl had attended kindergarten at a mainstream school, the district school made a momentous decision. The girl is to be taught at the special education school zeka in Aarau from the first primary class onwards.

The district school based its decision on the specialist psychological assessment and the recommendation of the school psychology service, which considers increased support to be necessary due to health and physical impairments.

However, the parents do not want to accept this and file a complaint. Instead, their daughter should be taught at a regular school - with appropriate support. A three-year dispute ensued, in which the district school board initially upheld the parents' complaint, the government council overturned this and finally the administrative court had to deal with the case. The court also sided with the district school and the parents challenged the ruling.

Focus on the best interests of the child

Before the Federal Supreme Court, they criticized, among other things, that their daughter's knowledge deficits had not been tested objectively. Differences between her and her classmates had also not been proven.

However, the Federal Supreme Court came to a different conclusion. Whether "a child with a disability should receive inclusive or separate schooling" requires "a mandatory assessment based on the best interests of the child in the specific individual case", according to the ruling. The administrative court had therefore proceeded correctly in this individual case.

Among other things, it consulted reports from teachers and the head of the comprehensive school on the girl's development at elementary school. The kindergarten teacher and a special needs teacher had already recommended a special school for the girl. There she could be adequately challenged in a smaller group.

Although the girl was described as cheerful and sociable at elementary school, her independence was limited and she did not speak much in the group.

According to the teachers' reports, the pupil also had difficulties keeping up with the learning pace of her classmates and participating in lessons, particularly in partner and group work. Despite progress, from the middle of the second school year she was far from the curriculum objectives of the Aargau curriculum.

With the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court and thus the final decision, the girl will now be taught in a special school.

