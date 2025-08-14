Too much is too much: because a woman from Thurgau was caught by German customs with 30,000 francs in cash, she is now facing a hefty fine. KEYSTONE

A department head in an Aargau municipality was dismissed without notice - because of his behavior. He had barely started his new job when he was dismissed again. It's about "irregularities" and a criminal complaint.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A department manager lost his job because of sexist remarks and intimidation.

He is now accused of possible embezzlement in a new municipality.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating and the man has since resigned himself. Show more

A department head from the canton of Aargau is once again making headlines. As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the man was initially dismissed without notice in a municipality - the administrative court recently upheld this decision.

The judges classified the allegations as serious: The superior had made sexist remarks, intimidated employees, mixed business and private matters and gossiped about employees behind their backs. The verdict is not yet final.

Despite his previous history, the man found a new job around a year and a half ago - again as head of department, and again in an Aargau municipality. However, he has also been on leave there since mid-June. According to the municipal clerk, "irregularities" were discovered in the department on June 18, as reported by "AZ". The department regularly has to deal with cash deposits that cannot be traced immediately.

The cantonal inspectorate was called in on the same day, followed by a criminal complaint against unknown persons to the public prosecutor's office on June 20. This confirmed investigations into embezzlement, possibly also theft. The municipality has not provided any information about the amount missing. The proceedings are only just beginning and the man is still presumed innocent.

In the meantime, the head of department has resigned himself. When asked whether references were obtained before he was hired, the municipality refers to data protection. However, the former mayor says there was never a request. There were no indications of financial irregularities in his municipality.