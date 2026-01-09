"I am of the opinion that you cannot apologize for yourself. You can only apologize to the people affected": Former Federal Councillor Moritz Leuenberger. Picture: Keystone

In the fall of 2001, Switzerland was shaken by several disasters. As President of the Swiss Confederation, Moritz Leuenberger became the nation's comforter. The 79-year-old looks back and draws parallels with the current situation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 9/11, the Swissair grounding, the rampage in the Zug cantonal council, the crash of a Crossair plane and the fire in the Gotthard tunnel - in the fall of 2001, disasters shook Switzerland on a weekly basis.

As President of the Swiss Confederation, Moritz Leuenberger tried to give a voice to grief.

In an interview with blue News, the 79-year-old former Federal Councillor looks back, draws parallels with the current situation and talks about the importance of the national day of mourning for the victims of the fire disaster in Crans Montana VS.

"I have by no means done everything perfectly. At times like this, you're always a person with weaknesses. But you're also forgiven for that," says Leuenberger. Show more

Mr. Leuenberger, what was going through your mind when you heard about the disaster in Crans-Montana?

The first thing I thought about was the people who died in the fire and their parents. You put yourself in their shoes. That's how you feel sympathy for the victims. It was only afterwards that I asked myself more and more: what does the disaster mean for Switzerland? After such an inferno, the whole country is not only affected, but also soon finds itself morally in the dock. This can trigger feelings of shame, even guilt.

How have you experienced the mood in Switzerland since then?

Like many others, I can feel how people in Switzerland sympathize and suffer.

In your view, what is the role of politics in a moment of national mourning?

In such an exceptional situation, it is important that politicians stand up and give a voice to the people affected. First and foremost, these are the direct victims and their families. But everyone else is suffering too. It is our job to give them a voice. As a politician, I have to put into words what many people feel but are unable to express publicly themselves.

President Guy Parmelin traveled to Crans-Montana on 1 January, Federal Councillor Beat Jans was there two days later. Why is it important for the Federal Council to show its presence quickly at such times?

The concern is visible and does not just consist of a communiqué. The physical presence of political representatives is expected by the public, even if it is primarily symbolic.

Friday, January 9, is the national day of mourning for the victims of the fire disaster. How important are such public commemorations?

I sense a collective pain throughout Switzerland. We all suffer with the fire victims, their families and loved ones. By mourning together, we comfort each other and give each other strength again. We want to stand together and share our grief.

When you were President of the Swiss Confederation in 2001, Switzerland was shaken by several disasters within a short space of time: 9/11, the assassination attempt in the Zug Cantonal Council, the crash of a Crossair plane and the fire in the Gotthard tunnel. As a politician, you had to face the public at the time. Was that easy for you?

Of course not. But it's the job of a President of the Swiss Confederation and I identified with it. I didn't keep thinking at the time: Oh, that's difficult for me now. I sometimes even felt it was a privilege to be able to stand up and talk publicly about my feelings. Many other people had to deal with that on their own.

Were you never afraid of bursting into tears in public?

That never happened to me as a politician. But it wouldn't have been a shame to show emotions in public either. The important thing is not to stop at emotions. In an unsettling situation, people have the right to explanations and to make sense of the situation.

President Moritz Leuenberger on October 25, 2001: He talks to Mauro Chinotti, mayor of Airolo, in front of the entrance to the Gotthard tunnel. After a collision between two trucks the day before, a fire broke out in the 15-kilometre tunnel. Eleven people lost their lives in the accident. Picture: Keystone

Many Swiss people say that you acted very prudently during the dark weeks in the fall of 2001. How did you find the right words back then?

They didn't just spill out. Before such an appearance, I thought a lot and spoke to different people. I exchanged ideas, also to find my own way and then formulate the right words. After the assassination attempt in the Zug Cantonal Council, I spoke to a psychiatrist friend on the phone on the way there. We talked about the declining inhibition thresholds for the use of violence in this day and age. I incorporated these thoughts into my speech. After a plane crash, I spoke to my father. I then adopted his expression "The risk has taken shape". So I didn't prepare the speeches alone in a quiet room.

How did you manage to keep a clear head in such moments?

That's one of the tasks of a politician. Even if I wasn't always as calm and clear inside as I might have appeared from the outside.

In an interview with blue News in 2021, you said: "It was certainly a stressful time, but my ability to function was not impaired. On the contrary: I was more alert and focused than in normal times." Are you possibly more resilient than other people?

No, certainly not.

But what?

Those were moments when I identified 100 percent with my political role. I no longer had the ironic distance inside that I usually have. I concentrated accordingly. You need your head and your heart for that.

What does that mean in concrete terms?

You can't delegate tasks like this. It doesn't come across as genuine sympathy when speeches are read off the page in such situations and everyone senses that the text comes from a PR agency. Statements such as "Our thoughts are with the victims" are not bad per se. But they are templates that I was wary of.

What did you do instead?

In such exceptional situations, it is extremely important to find your own personal words. It always sounds more genuine. And if a slip of the tongue or a mistake happens, everyone understands.

"Will it never end?": You addressed the media with these words on November 25, 2001 after the crash of Crossair flight 3597 near Bassersdorf ZH.

Yes, that was criticized by some of the media. But with that sentence I expressed a feeling that many people in Switzerland felt at the time.

How did you personally deal with the emotional burden of the events in the fall of 2001?

I was never alone. I was surrounded by my colleagues, by the members of the Federal Council - we had a very good working relationship at the time - and last but not least by my family.

Are there things you would do differently today?

I didn't do everything perfectly by any means. At times like this, you are always a person with weaknesses. But you are also forgiven for that. I well remember how, after the fire in the Gotthard tunnel in October 2001, I was only on site the day after.

Why was that a problem?

I should have gone there immediately. Instead, I said at the first media conference in Bern that I would only get in the way of the people who were busy clearing up the site. That was a misjudgement that didn't go down well, especially in Ticino.

What did you learn from that?

After the attack in the Zug Cantonal Council, I went there the same morning, even though the President of Senegal was on a state visit to Switzerland that day and I was traveling with him to Lausanne. I apologized to him and said I had to leave him and go to the site of the assassination immediately.

You once said that Zug was the worst of all the disasters of 2001 for you. Why?

It was a premeditated crime, a murder of 14 members of government and parliament, including some I was friends with. It was also an attack on our direct democracy with open parliaments that anyone can visit.

Federal President Moritz Leuenberger holds a rose during a memorial service for the victims of the killing spree in the Zug Cantonal Council. The assassin Friedrich Leibacher shot 14 politicians on September 27, 2001 and then took his own life. Picture: Keystone

How important is it for politicians to be able to apologize?

I am of the opinion that you cannot apologize yourself. You can only ask the people affected to apologize. Only they can accept or reject it. That's a big difference.

But you can and must at least admit mistakes, right?

That's right. But this is not always easy. Let me give you an example: On the night of July 1, 2002, a Russian and a German plane collided over Überlingen in Germany. The accident claimed 71 lives, 49 of them children. Structural errors and human error were identified - especially at the Swiss air traffic control operator Skyguide. When I tried to admit this at the memorial service in Überlingen, the Department of Finance objected.

Why?

There was great fear that this could result in financial claims from the victims' relatives. Nevertheless, I made these mistakes the subject of my speech. At that moment, I thought it was more important to stand up as a politician and take responsibility.

In 2011, you spoke to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper about the terrorist attack in New York. You said: "As a politician, I can't just let my emotions get the better of me. I also have to put an event into context, explain it and point out perspectives. It is important to learn lessons from a disaster or an accident."

I see it the same way today. We overcame the crises in the fall of 2001 in a short space of time - and we learned from them. At the Gotthard, resistance to the long-planned traffic regulations for trucks disappeared. After the attack in Zug, parliaments were better protected and the canton of Zug appointed an ombudsman. The perpetrator acted out of anger against the state, where he found no contact person for his concerns.

What lessons will be learned from Crans-Montana?

I can only hope that lessons will actually be learned. For example, the preventative effect of compulsory building insurance. And that political communication cannot be left to a PR agency. And that we become a little more self-critical and don't always believe that we have everything perfectly organized.

Has your time in the Federal Council changed your view of death and the way you deal with it?

It's probably not so much my time in the Federal Council as my age that has changed this attitude.

Do you believe that time heals all wounds?

No, it doesn't. Anyone who loses their child never gets over it.

