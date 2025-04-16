Roberto Martullo saved the shoe company from bankruptcy. Bild: Tiktok

The traditional brand Künzli, rescued by Roberto Martullo, will soon be opening a new flagship store in Zurich. The location promises a new era for the brand.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entrepreneur Roberto Martullo saved the traditional Swiss brand Künzli from extinction.

Now Martullo is announcing big plans for the future of Künzli.

A new store is now to be opened in the city of Zurich and will open its doors after Easter. Show more

Künzli shoes were once a truly traditional Swiss brand. Recently, the media reported on the possible demise of the company. But the brand has been saved and there are ideas for a better future.

Roberto Martullo, who saved the traditional Künzli brand from extinction, is planning to open a new flagship store in Zurich. The store, which is located between the Fraumünster and Paradeplatz, is due to open its doors after Easter. This was reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Martullo himself announced the news in a video on social media, in which he describes the location as "very well situated". The new store at Poststrasse 8 is currently being prepared by craftsmen.

First shoes are already ready

The first shoe samples are already on display and Martullo hopes to be able to welcome customers to the store soon. The choice of location is no coincidence: there are many wealthy people in the area who are potential customers for the high-quality Künzli shoes.

Künzli offers a limited selection of models, including the vintage shoe for 299 francs and a new line of sneakers for 399 francs aimed at a younger audience.

The shoes are made in Portugal, while the orthopaedic models are produced in the company's own factory in Albania. Martullo emphasizes that a physical store is important, as many customers want to try on shoes before buying.

Almost one hundred years of tradition

The history of Künzli goes back to 1927, when Werner Künzli founded the company to manufacture sports shoes. The characteristic five-patent lacing was developed by his son Kurt and is still a trademark today.

Almost a century later, the company was on the verge of going out of business until Martullo stepped in and took over the business in the fall of 2024. It is a project close to his heart, as his parents worked in the shoe industry themselves.

Martullo is not only investing in the new store, but also in updating the brand's IT infrastructure. It remains unclear how much he has invested in total, but it is clear that he wants to give the brand a new face. The new flagship store in Zurich is an important step in this direction.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.