An aggressive Charolais bull is on the loose in the canton of Neuchâtel. (archive picture) imago/blickwinkel

An aggressive bull is on the loose in the canton of Neuchâtel - the population is urged to exercise caution outdoors.

Lea Oetiker

A runaway bull is currently causing a stir in the canton of Neuchâtel. As reported by the Alertswiss information service, it is a particularly aggressive, beige-brown Charolais bull weighing around 600 kilograms. The animal was last spotted in the area between Montalchez and Les Prises.

The authorities are calling on the population to exercise caution: Anyone in the affected region should not be outdoors under any circumstances and should seek shelter indoors if possible. The search for the bull is in full swing.

Alertswiss is also asking the public to report any suspicious sightings immediately and not to approach the animal under any circumstances. Further information will be published on an ongoing basis via the official channels.