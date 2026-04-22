In view of the current situation of the publishing houses, the willingness of the media companies to enter into the industry agreement is all the more important, wrote the publishers' association. (theme picture) Keystone

The Swiss Media Publishers Association (VSM) is about to conclude an industry agreement with the Syndicom trade union. Around 4000 media professionals in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino could potentially benefit from such an agreement.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Syndicom will decide whether to accept the agreement at the end of April, the publishers' association announced in a press release on Wednesday. According to Syndicom, the agreement underpins the need for joint regulation of minimum working conditions in the media.

The union wrote to the news agency Keystone-SDA on request that the agreement "finally puts an end to the uncontrolled growth of working conditions in the private media industry" and establishes "urgently needed minimum standards".

In the view of Vice President and Head of Negotiations Stephanie Vonarburg, the agreement represents a new beginning. The goal remains a new collective labor agreement by 2029, Vonarburg wrote. She sees the agreement as a solid basis for this until then.

Maximum demands instead of minimum standards

However, the agreement has so far been rejected by the Impressum trade union - although the VSM says it is ready to resume talks at any time. Impressum did not want to face up to the challenges facing publishers and was making "maximum demands", the VSM said when the failed negotiations were announced at the end of March. The negotiations had dragged on for thirty rounds and several years.

In the end, the talks failed due to the quota - according to Impressum, two thirds of members would have had to sign up to the agreement. The VSM insisted that the agreement would only come into force if three quarters of the eligible members signed up to it.

According to the VSM, it regrets the failure of the negotiations. This is because the social partnership agreement creates "advantageous minimum working conditions" - "particularly with regard to minimum wages, additional Fridays off, vacation entitlement, continued payment of wages and maternity and parental leave". The employment relationship with freelance journalists is also to be regulated by individual contracts.

At a time when media consumption is declining, advertising revenue is flowing to big tech companies abroad and AI providers are taking over content without being asked or paid, the industry agreement is an "important sign of social partnership", according to the publishers' association.