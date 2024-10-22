The partners in the healthcare sector have reached an agreement on the Tardoc: hospital scene. (symbolic image) Bild: Keystone

Breakthrough achieved: The Board of Directors of the Organization of Outpatient Medical Tariffs has approved the overall tariff system consisting of Tardoc and the outpatient flat rates.

An important step for Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. Show more

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Directors of the Organization of Outpatient Medical Tariffs (OAAT) approved the overall tariff system consisting of Tardoc and the outpatient flat rates.

A corresponding report in the program "Echo der Zeit" on Swiss Radio SRF on Tuesday was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Major reforms are possible

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said in a statement that the OAAT's decision was a very important step. The agreement between the partners on the new tariffs for outpatient treatment and flat rates shows that major reforms in the Swiss healthcare system are still possible.

