At its meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Directors of the Organization of Outpatient Medical Tariffs (OAAT) approved the overall tariff system consisting of Tardoc and the outpatient flat rates.
A corresponding report in the program "Echo der Zeit" on Swiss Radio SRF on Tuesday was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Major reforms are possible
Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said in a statement that the OAAT's decision was a very important step. The agreement between the partners on the new tariffs for outpatient treatment and flat rates shows that major reforms in the Swiss healthcare system are still possible.