Stéphane Rossini, head of the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO), is apparently leaving his post. The resignation comes just a few months after a serious error in the AHV forecasts.

Stéphane Rossini, head of the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO), is to resign from his post. This is reported by the NZZ, among others.

The resignation comes just a few months after a serious error in the AHV forecasts, which could also have influenced the vote on the retirement age for women. The SP and the Greens have therefore lodged an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court to contest the vote.

The poor communication surrounding the incorrect figures is also said to have contributed to his resignation: His team recognized the calculation problems as early as May, but the head of the department responsible, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, was only informed in July.

Six years in office

This delay could have further weakened confidence in Rossini. Baume-Schneider has launched an investigation into the errors, the results of which are expected by the end of the year.

Rossini will leave office after six years as head of the FSIO. His role was crucial for social insurance, and Rossini is also under scrutiny following the miscalculation. An administrative investigation is to clarify whether and what responsibility he bore.

According to the NZZ, Rossini, who has headed the office since 2019, will remain in office until the summer of 2024 and represent important proposals, including the financing of the 13th AHV pension.

Before his time as head of the FSIO, Rossini held various leading positions, including President of Swissmedic. He was politically active in the SP for a long time and held the office of President of the National Council. His professional career spanned numerous key positions in social and health policy in Switzerland.