Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is probably also keeping a close eye on the showdown over the 13th AHV pension. Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

After months of dispute, the National Council and the Council of States have reached a compromise on the financing of the 13th AHV pension at an agreement conference. But nothing has been decided yet: now both chambers have to approve the deal.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The conciliation conference proposes mixed financing of the 13th AHV pension with higher salary contributions and higher VAT.

The compromise is clearly based on the Council of States' model, but is somewhat more moderate.

Now the Council of States and then the National Council have to agree. If one chamber rejects the proposal, it will fail. Show more

The National Council and the Council of States have been arguing for months about the financing of the 13th AHV pension. Now the conciliation conference has intervened - and presented a compromise.

The 26-member special committee is proposing mixed financing from higher salary contributions and an increase in VAT. The conference is thus basically following the model of the Council of States.

VAT and payroll deductions increase

Specifically, salary contributions are to be increased by 0.2 percentage points. The Council of States had originally demanded an increase of 0.3 percentage points.

In addition, value added tax is to rise by 0.4 percentage points. The reduced VAT rate will remain unchanged.

According to the parliamentary services, the proposal was accepted in both parts of the bill by 15 votes to 11.

It had already become apparent that the unification conference would move more in the direction of the Council of States. The centrist, SP and Green camp had a narrow majority in the conference. As the GLP was not represented on the committee, the balance of power shifted slightly towards the National Council.

Now comes the parliamentary final

However, the political dispute is not yet over with the decision of the unification conference. The Council of States will already decide on the compromise on Thursday. The National Council is expected to follow on June 17.

Particularly explosive: the proposal can no longer be changed. Both chambers can only say yes or no. If one of the two chambers rejects the compromise, the financing proposal will fail completely.

If both chambers vote in favor, the final say will probably lie with the people. This is because a mandatory referendum would be required against the increase in VAT. The financing of the 13th AHV pension would therefore probably once again become a national political issue.