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Number rises again AHV pays out more than 2.6 million old-age pensions for the first time

SDA

26.5.2026 - 09:12

2,635,200 old-age pensions and 229,600 survivors' pensions were paid out to people in Switzerland or abroad in 2025. (symbolic image)
2,635,200 old-age pensions and 229,600 survivors' pensions were paid out to people in Switzerland or abroad in 2025. (symbolic image)
Keystone

The number of AHV pension recipients rose again last year. A total of 2.64 million old-age pensions were paid out, 1.6% more than in the previous year, as reported by the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

26.05.2026, 09:12

26.05.2026, 11:16

The number of old-age pension recipients had already risen by around 1.8% or a good 44,000 people in 2024. This year, there was a smaller net increase of 40,400 people.

In total, the AHV paid out around 2.91 million pensions at the end of 2025, including widows', widowers' and orphans' pensions. Around a third of the pensions went to people living abroad.

In financial terms, the AHV once again closed last year in the black. Income exceeded expenditure by CHF 1.8 billion. Including investment income, the operating result amounted to CHF 4.4 billion. In 2024, the AHV had generated a positive operating result of CHF 5.6 billion.

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