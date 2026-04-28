Romansh is particularly difficult for AI. However, researchers at the University of Zurich have now developed an AI that can speak Romansh. (symbolic image) Keystone

Romansh is considered particularly challenging for AI. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now developed a translation model that can translate texts from German into the various language variants of Romansh.

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The model, called "Alas", is the first to support Romansh idioms, the University of Zurich (UZH) announced on Tuesday.

Romansh has five regional idioms: Sursilvan, Sutsilvan, Surmiran, Puter and Vallader. There is also a supra-regional written language, Rumantsch Grischun. Official texts are often written in Rumantsch Grischun. In everyday life and at school, however, the local idioms are mostly used. This diversity is a particular challenge for AI systems.

While AI assistants such as ChatGPT have already mastered the written language Rumantsch Grischun to a certain extent, they have so far had great difficulty with the regional variants. On the initiative of the Lia Rumantscha, the umbrella organization of Romansh language associations, a research team at the University of Zurich has now developed an AI model that can deal with these variants.

Native speakers check the results

"Alas" was specifically trained on the Rhaeto-Romanic idioms. The training data included contributions from the Rhaeto-Romanic radio and television station RTR, newspaper articles, literary texts, textbooks and documents from municipalities and the canton of Graubünden.

The results were checked in a blind comparison with native speakers. "The blind comparison confirmed that 'Alas' produces significantly better translations than existing AI assistants," says Jannis Vamvas from the University of Zurich. The translations are more accurate in terms of content and more idiomatic. Only translations produced by humans performed better.

The "Alas" translation program is available to the public free of charge on a website. The underlying AI model is also available as open source software. Experts can use it to test and develop it further. Rhaeto-Romanic is spoken by around 100,000 people in different varieties.