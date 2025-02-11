Ai Weiwei, artist and human rights activist, stands at the parliamentary group level of the Bundestag. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa sda

The world-famous artist and activist Ai Weiwei is being prevented from entering Switzerland. The official reason: a missing visa. He has to spend the night at Zurich airport.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chinese artist Ai Weiwei was prevented from entering Switzerland and had to spend the night on a bench at the airport.

According to the authorities, he did not have a valid visa, which is why he was sent back to London the next morning.

The incident raises questions about Switzerland's treatment of international artists and activists, while the exact background is still unclear. Show more

The world-famous Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei was prevented from entering Switzerland on Monday evening. According to his own statements, the authorities told him: "This is Switzerland, not Portugal."

In a social media post, Ai Weiwei described his situation: "I'm sleeping on a bench with a blanket today and waiting for my deportation the next morning at 6.50 am." He also published official forms confirming his repatriation to London Heathrow on Tuesday morning, as "20 Minuten" writes.

The exact reasons for the refusal of entry are currently unclear. The forms state that Ai Weiwei did not have a valid visa for Switzerland. He had to spend the night at Zurich airport.

Ai Weiwei, often referred to as the "social conscience of China", is known for his statements critical of the government. He was imprisoned in China in 2011 and was not allowed to leave the country until 2015. His current residence status is unclear, but he has reportedly been living in Europe for several years, most recently in Portugal.

More videos from the department