Divisional Commander Peter Merz leaves the DDPS.

Peter Merz, previously commander of the Swiss Air Force, is to become the new head of the air navigation service provider Skyguide. Alex Bristol, the previous Skyguide CEO, will step down in October 2025 after eight years in office.

Divisional Commander Merz brings "extensive aviation and management experience", Skyguide announced on Friday. As commander of the Swiss Air Force, he has made a significant contribution to the modernization of air defence and the further development of Swiss aviation technology. Merz will start at Skyguide on October 1 to ensure a smooth transition before officially taking up the role of CEO on November 1, 2025.

Chief of the Armed Forces Thomas Süssli has taken note of Merz's resignation as of the end of September this year, the Defense Group announced. Merz is leaving the Defense Group at his own request.

Merz joined the air force's surveillance squadron in 1990 as a professional military pilot. He took on various functions there, the statement continued. From 2010 to 2015, he was commander of the Meiringen BE military airbase, then Air Force sub-chief of staff for operations and planning and, from 2018, project manager for the Air Force's new fighter aircraft. Divisional Commander Merz has been Commander of the Air Force since July 1, 2021.