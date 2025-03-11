Switzerland's purchase of F-35 fighter jets is being criticized. Air force chief Peter Merz defends the decision and emphasizes the necessity of the jets for national security.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The F-35 procurement by the Swiss Armed Forces is once again being criticized following Donald Trump's new security policy.

Various Swiss politicians are warning that the country is making itself dependent on the USA.

Head of the Swiss Air Force Peter Merz has now taken to Facebook to accuse the critics of not understanding enough about the matter, Show more

Almost three years ago, Switzerland decided to purchase 36 F-35 fighter jets from the US company Lockheed Martin. The costs amount to six billion Swiss francs and the first jet is due to arrive in Switzerland in 2030. But the decision remains controversial, as "watson" knows.

Criticism of the procurement has increased, especially since Donald Trump came to power in the USA. There are doubts as to whether the financial framework can be adhered to, and the unpredictable US foreign policy is causing additional concerns.

In the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, FDP President Thierry Burkart expressed doubts about the reliability of the USA and called for the European arms industry to be strengthened.

Trump as a "far-right madman"

SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth went even further and described Trump as an "extreme right-wing lunatic" with whom no arms deals should be made. He called for a halt to arms deals with the USA, which would also affect the Patriot ground-based air defense system.

A US Air Force F-35 fighter aircraft takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base during the "Air Defender 2023" air force exercise. Boris Roessler/dpa

Air Force Chief of Staff Peter Merz vehemently disagrees with this criticism. In a Facebook post, he criticizes it as "almost unbearable" that the experts attacking the F-35 on the basis of geopolitical developments do not understand the technical details. He calls on politicians to keep a cool head and recognize the importance of the F-35 for Switzerland.

Merz argues that Switzerland cannot produce its own fighter jets and is therefore dependent on imports. The F-35 is the only Western fighter aircraft that is a technological leader. Europe is far behind in the development of fighter jets and the F-35 is the best choice for Switzerland.

Defense Department supports Merz

The dependence on American technology is also discussed. Merz emphasized that all western fighter jets are dependent on American technology and that pulling out of the purchase contract would be unreasonable. The current F/A-18 jets will soon be retired, and without the F-35, Switzerland would no longer be able to secure its airspace independently.

Peter Merz in front of an Italian F-35 in Emmen in March 2022. KEYSTONE

The Department of Defense also supports Merz's point of view. It reassures people that the USA will comply with the treaties and advises against pulling out. Termination of the treaty would considerably weaken Switzerland's defense capability.

Merz, who will soon be leaving office, warns of Switzerland's inadequate defense capabilities. He calls for the army to be better equipped and criticizes the discussion about the technical details of the F-35 as a distraction from the real challenges.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI*.