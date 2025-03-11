Only four toilets could still be used. X

An Air India plane en route from Chicago to Delhi had to turn back after a flight of around ten hours. The reason: eight of the twelve on-board toilets were blocked.

The Boeing 777 with the registration VT-ALQ returned to the American metropolis after the crew reported initial problems with the toilets.

Air India explained that during the subsequent investigation, plastic bags, rags and pieces of clothing were found in the toilets blocking the drains. This resulted in the toilets becoming unusable.

Not an isolated incident

The flight initially proceeded normally, but after just under two hours there were the first problems with the toilets, as "Aerotelegraph" writes.

Once the plane was over Greenland, it was unable to land in Europe because many airports there are closed at night. The plane therefore returned to Chicago. The passengers were offered hotels and other flight options.

This is not an isolated case for Air India. The airline repeatedly has to deal with blocked toilets, especially on flights with the Boeing 777 to North America. The problem is so serious that the airline has reminded its passengers on social media to use the toilets properly.

