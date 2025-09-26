The apartment is uninhabitable until further notice. Kantonspolizei Aargau

An air mattress has exploded in Aarau and caused considerable damage to an apartment. Windows and doors were destroyed and the apartment remains uninhabitable for the time being.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An air mattress exploded in Aarau and caused massive damage.

Windows and doors were destroyed and the apartment had to be propped up.

The 55-year-old resident was unharmed, but was taken to hospital as a precaution. Show more

Unusual operation for the police in Aarau: an air mattress exploded in an apartment building on Hallwylstrasse on Thursday evening and destroyed an apartment. An emergency call was received shortly after 5 p.m. - the police officers who arrived found a scene of destruction.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, windows had been broken, the front door had been torn from its anchoring and there were deep cracks in the walls of the bedroom. Crockery and household items lay broken on the floor and the cover of the destroyed air mattress was found in the bedroom.

Building needs to be shored up

The 55-year-old resident was not injured externally, but complained of discomfort. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and was able to leave the same evening.

Experts checked the statics of the building and had supports installed as a precaution. The apartment remains uninhabitable until further notice. The property damage could not initially be quantified.

According to initial findings, the resident had tried to re-inflate the mattress with an electric pump. For reasons as yet unexplained, it then exploded. The police assume that the mattress was operated incorrectly and have started an investigation.