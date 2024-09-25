Two Vietnamese mountaineers had to be rescued by Air Zermatt on the Matterhorn on Monday. Bild: Air Zermatt

Two Vietnamese mountaineers had to be rescued by Air Zermatt on the Matterhorn on Monday. The two were wearing thin trainers and sneakers. It is not always certain who will cover the costs.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Vietnamese mountaineers got into mountain distress on the Matterhorn, necessitating a 14-hour rescue operation due to extreme weather conditions.

The climbers were inadequately equipped and severely hypothermic, which illustrates the risk of such rescue operations.

Rescue costs are charged to those rescued, but Air Zermatt is left with part of the costs every year - despite reminders. Show more

On Monday morning shortly after 7 a.m., the emergency services in Zermatt received an emergency call that two mountaineers from Vietnam were in distress on the Matterhorn. The rescue of the two took 14 hours due to extreme weather conditions.

The weather was so bad that a rescue by air was not possible. At 1 p.m., three specialists from the Zermatt rescue station decided to climb the Matterhorn on foot to the scene of the accident.

Inadequately clothed

Inadequately equipped with light shoes and thin trainers, the climbers were also severely hypothermic.

The problem is well known. Air Zermatt cannot do much about unprepared tourists. For them, rescue is always the priority. "Media coverage raises awareness and can have a preventative effect," says Bruno Kalbermatten, media spokesman for Air Zermatt. The police also issue warnings.

But who pays for such an operation? Kalbermatten: "The procedure is always the same. We issue an invoice. If this is not paid, we implement a standard collection procedure." This means that a reminder is sent out. Those rescued can also submit the invoice to their insurance company. He does not know whether they will cover such operations.

Despite reminders, not everyone pays the bills for their rescues. "Every year, Air Zermatt is left with some of the costs. The annual costs are in the low six-figure range," explains Kalbermatten.