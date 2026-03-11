Typical Airbnb key boxes like this one will no longer be found in a Winterthur apartment building for the time being. Symbolbild: Keystone

The Airbnb rental in a residential building in Winterthur has been brought to an abrupt halt. Following a dispute between the owner and operator, 24 apartments were closed.

The background to this is a dispute with the operator of the apartments over outstanding rent.

The victims include tourists who, despite booking, found themselves standing in front of locked doors, while neighbors had previously criticized the project for noise, waste and lack of living space. Show more

In the Veltheim district of Winterthur, a dispute is raging over 24 Airbnb apartments. White sheets with the message: "No more Airbnb here!!!" are now hanging on the façade of the apartment block, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The owners want to make it clear that the short-term rental is over. "People should know that there are no more Airbnbs here," the manager told the Tages-Anzeiger. In future, the house should be rented out again as "normal apartments to normal people".

This was triggered by a conflict between the owners and the operator of the Airbnb apartments. According to the administration, rents were no longer being paid and trouble with the neighbors had increased.

The operator of the Airbnb apartments confirms the termination. His company had in fact not transferred any rents recently. "We were in a legal dispute over usurious rents because the rents are not in line with local standards," he is quoted as saying by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The rents are said to have amounted to over CHF 2,500 per apartment - i.e. more than CHF 60,000 per month for 24 apartments.

Tourists feel cheated

The victims are now the guests. According to the report, a group from the US state of Colorado was faced with closed doors. "We were scammed", they said - they felt cheated.

The tourists had booked for several nights but had to look for a hotel at short notice. They had already paid around 1000 dollars.

The Airbnb project had been causing trouble in the neighborhood for some time. Neighbors complained about noise, litter and full parking spaces. There was also criticism that apartments were being taken away from the already scarce housing market.

Operator distances itself

The entrepreneur used to defend his business model by saying that there was a need - for business travelers or nursing staff, for example. "The housing crisis would also exist without me," he told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper at the time.

He has since sold his company and no longer has anything to do with the project. "It's part of business life," he told the newspaper. "It's not so bad."

However, he is still entered in the commercial register as the owner - because, according to him, the shares were only recently transferred.