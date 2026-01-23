No planes were able to take off from Zurich Airport on Sunday morning. According to “20 Minuten,” the cause was a radar malfunction.

Major Disruption at Zurich Airport Several flights canceled ++ Airspace east of Bern had to be closed

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday morning, a technical malfunction occurred at the air traffic control provider Skyguide.

As a result, Zurich Airport had to temporarily halt all takeoffs; landings were still possible until 6:45 a.m.

Skyguide closed the airspace east of Bern and convened a crisis team.

Flight operations have been gradually resuming since 7:45 a.m., with capacity at around 40 percent by 8 a.m.

Following a technical glitch at the Skyguide air traffic control center, flight operations at Zurich Airport slowly resumed on Sunday morning. Prior to that, the airspace east of Bern had been closed for several hours.

Flight operations have been gradually resuming since 7:45 a.m., said Livia Caluori, the airport’s media spokesperson, on Sunday morning in response to a query from the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to Skyguide, capacity was still reduced to 40 percent around 8 a.m.

No takeoffs were possible at all that morning, Caluori said. Landings continued until 6:45 a.m. It was initially unclear how many flights and passengers were affected by the disruptions. Pilots were instructed by the control tower to hold. According to flight information, some flights were canceled.

The disruptions were caused by a technical malfunction at the air traffic control provider Skyguide. On Sunday morning, Skyguide closed Swiss airspace east of Bern, the company announced. The exact cause is still being investigated.

The measure was taken to protect passengers and crews. Skyguide convened a crisis management team. Specialists were working to resolve the malfunction.