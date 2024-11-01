The Federal Administrative Court in St. Gallen has revoked the provisional admission. (archive picture) sda

A Kurdish supporter of the Islamist terror network Al-Qaeda may remain in Switzerland. The Federal Administrative Court has withdrawn the revocation of his provisional admission.

A Kurdish supporter of the Islamist terror network Al-Qaeda may continue to stay in Switzerland.

The Federal Administrative Court has revoked his provisional admission. Show more

The judges came to the conclusion that the decision of the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) was based on a new legal provision. However, this does not provide for retroactive application.

The complainant, who comes from Iraq, arrived in Switzerland in 1998 and was granted asylum. He was arrested in 2008 due to his activities on internet forums linked to jihadist networks. His status was revoked on the basis of these facts and irregularities in the asylum procedure.

Together with his brother, the man was convicted in January 2016 for supporting a criminal organization and forgery of documents. He received a prison sentence of three years and three months, together with deportation and an indefinite ban on entering Switzerland.

As these measures were not enforced, he was granted temporary admission. In 2023, the State Secretariat for Migration determined that the admission had to be revoked due to the amendment to the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act (FNIA) that had taken place in the meantime.

In its ruling, the Federal Administrative Court overturned the SEM's decision. It states that the possibility of revoking the permit provided for in the new version of the Act, in particular in the case of terrorist activities, only came into force after the decision in favor of the appellant. However, the AIG does not provide for retroactive application of this provision.

The judgment is final, but the last word has not yet been spoken in this case. In July 2023, the Federal Office of Police decided to finally enforce the deportation. An appeal against this decision is also pending before the Federal Administrative Court. (Judgement F-1970/2023 of October 14, 2024)

