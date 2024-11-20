Former Federal Councillor Alain Berset reveals life wisdom in a new book. Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

In the book "The Berset Code", the former health minister, together with a psychiatrist, describes how he dealt with the pressure of the pandemic. He also gives tips for life.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the book "The Berset Code", Alain Berset provides insights into his personal views on life and political experiences.

He encourages young people to leave their comfort zone and see travel as an opportunity to make new contacts.

He also shares personal habits such as his fondness for cigars and a special salad mix. Show more

Former Federal Councillor Alain Berset gives advice for life in his new book "The Berset Code". Conceived as a conversation with neuroscientist and psychiatrist Gregor Hasler, the book also addresses the topics of coronavirus, affairs and politics.

"I have always made intuitive decisions in politics, gut feelings are important," says Berset in the 200-page book, which has been available in bookshops since Tuesday. Various media picked up the book for a review.

The former health minister also gives tips for life in the book, they said. For example, young people should leave their comfort zone and travel, as this forces them to make new contacts.

And you should show yourself as you are. He may have been Minister of Health, but he likes to smoke a cigar from time to time. It is not good to smoke your cigars in secret. The Fribourg native also gives nutrition tips. Since the pandemic, the SP politician has reduced his fat intake and eaten less meat.

He was very fond of eating a special salad mix. His colleagues made fun of the fact that he ate the same salad with flat-leaf parsley, onions, feta cheese and olive oil every day, Blick quoted from the book.

