Alain Berset is Secretary General of the Council of Europe. KEYSTONE/ANTHONY ANEX

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset warns of the consequences of growing tensions and calls for a "new democratic pact" for Europe.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alain Berset warns of the growing threat to democracy and human rights in times of global tensions.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe is therefore calling for a "new democracy pact for Europe" in order to adapt the institutions to current challenges.

Military security can only exist if democratic security is strong enough, he emphasizes. Show more

A lot is happening in world history at the moment - upheavals and crises characterize our time. This is precisely why the Council of Europe is of particular importance today, says Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, to blue News. The body was founded after the Second World War to prevent the return of authoritarian systems and to protect human rights.

According to Berset, this task is particularly relevant today: "We are currently in a situation in which geopolitical tensions are steadily increasing," explains the former Minister of the Interior.

"That's why our work is more important today than ever. It is about ensuring the smooth functioning of democracy and finding ways to stop the weakening of international law. After all, this development not only has international consequences, but ultimately also affects human rights in individual countries."

"New democracy pact for Europe"

To counteract this development, Alain Berset is proposing a "new democracy pact for Europe". "The project is still in the consultation phase, but the idea is to adapt democracy to current challenges - such as social networks, migration or the increasing division of public debates," explains the former President of the Swiss Confederation.

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump's behavior in Washington, many European countries feel compelled to arm themselves quickly. Although Berset believes this is necessary, he says that this should only happen under strong democratic conditions.

The new democracy pact is therefore indispensable. "Imagine an extremist group coming to power in a heavily militarized country, for example through rigged elections. Such a scenario could end catastrophically. Is that really our understanding of security? I don't think so," he says.

"I believe that we must finally overcome the outdated division between hard, military security and soft, democratic security," he adds. These elements are closely linked: "Military security only works properly if democratic security is strong enough to control the armed forces," Berset continues.

Berset believes in the future of democracy

The rise of nationalist parties in many European countries is a sensitive issue. Can democracy still fulfill its role as a protective mechanism under such conditions?

Alain Berset avoids partisan criticism, but makes it clear: "For me, it is simply unthinkable to invest in military security without investing to the same extent and with the same determination in the institutions."

But Alain Berset remains true to his convictions: he believes in the future of democracy. As an enthusiastic runner, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe is emblematically starting a marathon to convince European countries to prioritize democratic security over military security. The coming weeks will show whether he succeeds.

