The chemical per- and polyfluoroalkyls (PFAS) has already been detected in drinking water.

The magazine "Saldo" commissioned a laboratory to test the PFAS levels in the blood of 35 people. The result: they were found everywhere. Experts are calling for urgent measures to reduce these substances.

An investigation by "Saldo" shows that all 35 people tested, including children, had PFAS chemicals in their blood.

In 29 participants, the levels were so high that damage to health cannot be ruled out.

Even children already have dangerous levels in their blood. Show more

An investigation by "Saldo" into the perpetual chemical PFAS shows: Even children have too much industrial toxin in their blood. The magazine commissioned a laboratory to test the blood of 35 people.

The result: PFAS were present in all blood samples. Only three of the 35 participants had such low levels of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in their blood that there are hardly any health consequences to be feared.

What are PFAS and where do they occur? Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are so-called anthropogenic chemical compounds. This means that they do not occur naturally in our environment, they have been produced artificially by humans. For the first time in the 1940s. In total, several thousand different PFASs are produced, which have water, dirt and grease-repellent properties.

These synthetic chemicals have been used in industry since the 1970s. They are found, for example, in outdoor clothing, coated paper and cardboard, kitchen utensils with non-stick coatings, but also in pesticides, cosmetics or foam-forming fire extinguishers and other flame retardants. Show more

The use of the carcinogenic PFOA has been banned in Switzerland since June 2021, PFOS largely since 2011. However, these are not the only PFAS substances; there are no bans on most of them. PFAS used to be widely used as pesticides, but they are also found in industrial products such as cosmetics, Teflon pans and textiles.

The Zurich-based Medica laboratory tested the blood of 35 people from 18 cantons for the PFAS substances perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS). It turned out that all participants - from seven to 89 years old - had the chemicals in their blood.

Particularly high level in a 76-year-old woman

The level was highest in a 76-year-old woman. The level was so high that Schaffhausen cantonal chemist Kurt Seiler and chemicals inspector Mathias Breimesser sought to speak to the woman.

The woman had already undergone an operation due to cardiovascular disease and her cholesterol level was also too high. She fears that the PFAS has made her ill.

Her worries are not unfounded: Studies have shown that PFOA and PFOS can affect the hormonal and immune systems and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Damage to the liver and an increase in cholesterol levels are also possible.

"Acute need for action to reduce exposure"

According to the Federal Environment Agency, the PFOS levels of 29 participants were high enough to "not rule out" damage to health. Three women have such high levels that there is an "acute need for action to reduce exposure".

In one person, the laboratory found too much PFOS for a woman of childbearing age. It is now known that the substance can lead to a lower birth weight in babies.

For Kurt Seiler, cantonal chemist, the result is sobering. He demands: "PFAS must be banned." The parents of Nina (9) and Tim (7) from Stetten SH demand transparency: "We can't protect our children as long as we don't know where PFAS are contained."

Martin Scheringer, an environmental chemist at ETH Zurich, is also concerned. He tells "Saldo" that PFAS remain in the body for years and that even a low level of PFOS and PFOA contamination poses a cancer risk.

As PFAS are also found in groundwater, it is almost impossible to protect oneself. "PFAS sources must be eliminated," says Scheringer. Without measures, the concentration of the substances will increase.