In Baden AG Albanian (23) escapes from prison van - manhunt underway

Sven Ziegler

17.7.2025

The 23-year-old Albanian is currently being sought by the police.
Polizei AG

A prisoner escaped during a prisoner transport. Despite a manhunt, he remains missing.

17.07.2025, 11:52

On Thursday shortly before 9 a.m., a prisoner in Baden AG managed to escape just before boarding a prisoner vehicle. The fugitive is a 23-year-old Albanian.

He was wearing black trousers, a black jacket with white patterned sleeves and white shoes. He was also wearing handcuffs at the time of his escape.

Despite an immediate manhunt involving several service dogs, the prisoner has not yet been found. There are no indications of any danger to the public.

The police are asking for help: anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to call 117.