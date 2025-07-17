The 23-year-old Albanian is currently being sought by the police. Polizei AG

A prisoner escaped during a prisoner transport. Despite a manhunt, he remains missing.

Sven Ziegler

On Thursday shortly before 9 a.m., a prisoner in Baden AG managed to escape just before boarding a prisoner vehicle. The fugitive is a 23-year-old Albanian.

He was wearing black trousers, a black jacket with white patterned sleeves and white shoes. He was also wearing handcuffs at the time of his escape.

Despite an immediate manhunt involving several service dogs, the prisoner has not yet been found. There are no indications of any danger to the public.

The police are asking for help: anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to call 117.