The 23-year-old Albanian is currently being sought by the police. Kantonspolizei Aargau

The prisoner who escaped last Thursday in Baden is still on the run. The Aargau cantonal police are still looking for eyewitnesses and are urging increased vigilance.

Dominik Müller

Last Thursday, a prisoner managed to escape from Baden police station. The police have not yet succeeded in arresting the 23-year-old Albanian.

The police were hot on the fugitive's heels on Friday afternoon as they searched for him on the Lägern with a large contingent. As darkness fell, however, the police had to call off the search, which lasted several hours in the extensive, sometimes impassable forest area, without success.

The fact that the wanted man was still wandering around the region in handcuffs, at least on Friday, suggests that he had no plan for his escape. He does not appear to have any place of reference or contacts here. In any case, the 23-year-old Albanian has no place of residence in Switzerland.

After five days on the run, the prisoner must inevitably have tried to get rid of his handcuffs and obtain clothes and food. To do this, the man, who had been in custody for burglary, may have broken into houses, workshops or cellars - and continued to do so, as the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a press release. He may also have asked people to use the telephone.

The Aargau cantonal police are urging people to be more vigilant and ask anyone who makes suspicious observations to report them immediately.