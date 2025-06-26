The Swiss Association of Cities wants to continue to have the say in the creation of 30 km/h zones, but Transport Minister Albert Rösti is stepping on the gas. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Albert Rösti is stepping on the gas: the transport minister is planning an ordinance that will only allow 30 km/h zones in urban areas in exceptional cases. Car associations are cheering, others are critical of the plan.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The conflicts over 30 km/h in urban areas could intensify.

Transport Minister Albert Rösti (SVP) is planning an ordinance that will make it more difficult for municipalities to set up such zones.

30 km/h zones are a constant source of emotional debate in many municipalities. Proponents emphasize the increased safety and noise protection, while opponents insist on the efficient circulation of traffic.

Both camps occasionally face each other in court. In Bern's Elfenau district, the Federal Court ruled that a lower speed was proportionate, while in Geneva the general introduction of 30 km/h was stopped. And in the canton of Zurich, the dispute over the "mobility initiative" escalated in the cantonal parliament, meaning that a referendum will be necessary in the fall.

In the midst of smouldering conflicts and heated discussions, Albert Rösti now apparently wants to create facts. As the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper has learned, the SVP transport minister is planning "a far-reaching intervention in transport policy". A new ordinance is to stipulate that a 30 km/h speed limit will remain the exception on roads with heavy traffic. As a rule, the speed limit should be 50.

Car lobby rejoices, city association criticizes

For many cities, Rösti's plan represents a setback in their efforts to calm traffic for reasons of safety, noise protection and climate protection. The car lobby, however, such as TCS board member and FDP National Councillor Peter Schilliger, are pleased: "Now we are moving forward."

The Swiss Association of Cities is critical: "The motion is aimed at restricting the scope of action of municipalities, cities and cantons when it comes to 30 km/h," says a spokesperson

Federal Council could decide this summer

The fact that Rösti has chosen the route of an ordinance for his proposal is a sour note for the left-wing camp. Unlike changes to the law, no referendum is possible against ordinances. In this context, Green Party President Lisa Mazzone speaks of an "attack on democracy".

Franziska Ingold, spokesperson for the Department of the Environment and Transport, told the Tages.Anzeiger that the Federal Council could discuss Rösti's bill as early as the end of August or beginning of September. The Federal Roads Office confirmed that preparations are currently being made to open the necessary consultation process.