Studio trend at a discount price: Aldi Suisse has been selling a Pilates reformer for 199 francs since today. While the device has triggered a hype abroad, the rush in Switzerland has so far remained moderate.

Lisa Stutz

In contrast to other countries, there has not been a huge rush in Switzerland, although there have been a few queues.

Aldi reports strong demand, especially in the Zurich area, but the devices are still available throughout Switzerland. Show more

It is the sports equipment of the moment: the Pilates reformer. A rather large and rather expensive piece of equipment, which until now has mainly been used to train muscles in the gym - precisely because it is large and expensive. At least Aldi Suisse has now remedied the latter problem and today launched a Pilates reformer for 199 francs.

When the Aldi reformer was launched abroad, there was a real run on it. In the UK, for example, the affordable, trendy device caused queues outside stores, sold-out stock and viral videos in which customers fought over the devices, which sold out within minutes.

This is what the Pilates reformer from Aldi looks like. Aldi Suisse / Screenshot

Small queue in Lenzburg

And in Switzerland? blue News editor Yannik Tschan went to three Aldi stores in Aargau - and sure enough, there was a small queue outside the store in Lenzburg. Fun fact: it consisted mainly of men who were on the hunt for reformers on behalf of their partners. See video at the top.

In the other two Aldis we visited, however, nobody was interested in the Pilates machine. When asked by blue News, Aldi Suisse said: "We are very satisfied with the sales launch of our Reformer. However, it is too early to make a reliable overall assessment." What can already be said, however, is that the Reformer is very popular, especially in the Zurich area. "More than half of the products were sold after just a few hours."

However, there were no fights over the devices - as in the UK. "Based on our experience with our customers and the Swiss reluctance, we didn't expect anything different. The sales launch has been orderly and respectful so far."

Pilates reformer - what is it? A Pilates reformer is a special Pilates training device. It consists of a movable lying surface that glides on rails, as well as springs, ropes and handles with which the resistance can be individually adjusted.

The controlled gliding and spring resistance train strength, stability, flexibility and posture.

The reformer enables a very precise, joint-friendly full-body workout and is used in the performance and rehabilitation sector as well as in the fitness and health sector. Show more

Aldi Suisse does not want to reveal exactly how many reformers were sold over the counter. One thing is certain: they are not yet sold out. You can check the Aldi Suisse website to see how many devices are available.

And if you're wondering exactly what a workout on one of these reformers looks like, you can take a look here: