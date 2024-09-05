Meat prices at Aldi are tumbling. The goal: "Meat must not be a luxury." (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Oliver Berg

How much meat do you eat? At Aldi, meat lovers can buy meat up to 36 percent cheaper. Experts are amazed - and explain the meat market.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aldi Suisse is cutting its meat prices by up to 36 percent.

The discounter wants to enable customers from all walks of life to buy meat - and boost shopping tourism to Switzerland.

Experts are surprised and shed light on meat consumption in Switzerland. Show more

Aldi Suisse is starting September with a price hammer. The prices for meat are to be significantly lower in the stores. Specifically, customers will be able to find minced meat, sausages and biscuits on the shelves up to 36 percent cheaper.

Aldi says: "With the price adjustments, we want to strengthen Switzerland as a business location with regard to shopping tourism and attract new customers."

Aldi also wants to strengthen the purchasing power of each individual customer. Meat should not be a luxury.

But how can Aldi be so cheap? "The price reductions are made possible by the Aldi principle. We are constantly optimizing our lean structures and processes and pass on cost benefits to our customers wherever possible," says Aldi.

Aldi's concentrated product range enables them to keep logistics costs and therefore product prices low.

Price reduction surprises experts

Stefan Muster is responsible for classification and markets at Proviande, the organization of the Swiss meat industry. The industry organization of the Swiss meat industry publishes weekly slaughter weight prices that can be used as guide prices.

"Private agreements between farmers, meat processors and retailers are possible and may deviate from the weekly price table," says Muster. However, Proviande does not know what Aldi's purchasing conditions are like.

Another point is meat consumption in Switzerland and how this is changing. "The meat supply has remained constant at around 50 kilograms per person over the last ten years," explains Muster.

He continues: "Around 5 percent of the population do not eat meat. Among the remaining 95 percent, you can see that this proportion is consuming meat products more consciously."

How much meat does Switzerland eat?

The Agricultural Report of 2022, published by the Federal Statistical Office, provides an insight into the meat consumption of the Swiss population.

In 2021, the consumption of meat products in Switzerland increased by 1.9 percent. This means that 456,034 tons of meat went over the counter. This is also explained by the population increase, which amounted to 0.8 percent in 2021.

Three years ago, the popularity of the different types of meat was different. Pork was in first place with 21.22 kilograms per capita per year.

Poultry meat was in second place with 14.78 kilograms per capita and beef was in third place with 11.56 kilograms per capita.

