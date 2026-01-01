07.48 am

In view of the upcoming Ski World Cup races in Adelboden and Wengen, the Bernese Oberland municipalities of Adelboden and Lauterbrunnen want to review the safety of their catering establishments following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS.

The ski fans are already coming to Adelboden next weekend. Municipal council president Willy Schranz told Swiss Radio SRF on Monday that with the tragedy in Crans-Montana in mind, the municipality is facing challenges and will use the next few days to review the locations in the village.

Tens of thousands of people will once again want to celebrate at the Ski World Cup race. Keystone

"We are making sure that everything is in order so that something like this doesn't happen," said Schranz. The municipality's task is to avoid mistakes, raise awareness among bar operators and talk to them about whether they have done everything they can to ensure the safety of their guests.

Karl Näpflin, president of the Lauterbrunnen municipal council, which includes the World Cup venue Wengen, wants to discuss what needs to be done in the municipal council on Monday. Näpflin told Radio SRF that the municipality will keep an eye on the restaurants and nightclubs and will at least ask them to check their own operations again to make sure that everything is really safe.

For example, bar operators should check: "Are flammable materials present? Are the checkrooms equipped accordingly?" And the most important thing is that escape routes are well signposted and clear. Lauterbrunnen's municipal council president also warned against handling fire and candles.

According to SRF, Näpflin was asked by several parties to close the two local nightclubs due to safety concerns. The municipality is not allowed to do this, but it will take a closer look, Näpflin said.