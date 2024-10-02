A large police force has been deployed since midday. blue News

On Tuesday lunchtime, a student attacked defenceless kindergarten children in Oerlikon. The police were able to arrest the perpetrator shortly afterwards. New details about the perpetrator are now known.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old Chinese master's student attacked three children with a stabbing weapon on Tuesday.

The alleged perpetrator lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Oerlikon and is described by students as quiet and reserved.

There is speculation that lovesickness was the trigger for the attack, based on a post by the perpetrator shortly before the attack. Show more

On Tuesday afternoon, a 23-year-old student attacks three defenceless children with a stabbing weapon. The crime shocks the relatives, but also the emergency services. New details about the perpetrator are now known.

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has requested that the man be remanded in custody. The 23-year-old Chinese man was a student in Switzerland.

The public prosecutor's office applied to the compulsory measures court for pre-trial detention, as announced on Wednesday. The court now has 48 hours to decide on the application.

The man suddenly attacked a group of after-school children with a knife on Tuesday afternoon. A five-year-old boy was seriously injured and two other five-year-olds suffered moderate injuries. As the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday, all the children are out of danger.

As "Watson" writes, the perpetrator is said to have lived in a one-room apartment belonging to the JUWO youth housing network on Berninaplatz in Oerlikon. According to information from "TeleZüri", the Chinese man is enrolled as a master's student at the University of Zurich. After the crime, members of the special Scorpion unit searched the suspected perpetrator's apartment as a first step.

This house was stormed by a special police unit on Tuesday. Residents had to leave the house for hours. blue News

Watson" continues: "Students describe the young man as quiet and reserved. They rarely heard anything from him and he was often in his studio apartment. In conversation, they expressed their shock at what had happened.

The police had previously reported the attack. On Tuesday afternoon, the media and police spokeswoman Judith Hödl from the Zurich city police gathered for a media conference. In the pouring rain, it is said that the perpetrator's motive is unknown.

What was the motive?

As TeleZüri reports, the motive could be lovesickness. Shortly before the crime, at 12 noon, the man posted a long text on Instagram. In it, he first writes about sexual fantasies with a woman and his erection. Then he wrote about how he missed the woman and about moments he shared with her. For example: "Remember when we held an umbrella together?" Or: "Now that I've come into contact with too many women."

The student expresses his love for the party and his home country, fittingly on Chinese National Day on October 1. According to a report in the NZZ newspaper, there has recently been an increase in knife attacks in China, particularly on vulnerable groups.

The man's exact statement remains unclear due to the imprecise translation from Chinese into German. The police have not yet commented on the investigation or a possible motive.