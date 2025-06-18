There was a massive power outage between Biel and Solothurn. Alertswiss

On Wednesday morning, there was a widespread power outage in the Seeland East region - according to the authorities, it was a technical fault with no acute danger to the population.

Samuel Walder

There was a massive power outage in the Seeland Ost region near Grenchen SO on Wednesday. According to the authorities, it was a result of damage to the power grid. The population was asked not to use any lifts and to stay put until the power supply was restored.

A short time later, the all-clear was given: "The situation in the affected region has now fully recovered," writes the canton of Bern on the Alertswiss warning service.

The power had previously been out in large parts of the affected area. The good news is that there is no danger to the population, as the responsible authorities emphasize. "The power supply will be restored as quickly as possible", according to the official statement.

According to the information, a care team is not necessary - it is a technical fault without an immediate safety threat.

Behavioral recommendations at a glance: Do not use any lifts and stay at the current location. Keep calm and follow the instructions of the authorities.

It is not yet clear exactly when the power will be restored. The emergency services are working to rectify the fault.