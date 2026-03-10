A Postbus burst into flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday evening. Six people died and five were injured. According to initial investigations, a man acted deliberately and set himself on fire. All developments in the ticker.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Early Tuesday evening (10.3.), several people died in a Postbus fire in the center of Kerzers FR.

According to the cantonal police, six people died and five were injured, some of whom are in a critical condition.

The police are currently assuming that the fire was deliberate.

They are apparently also investigating reports that one person poured petrol on himself and set himself alight.

The investigation is ongoing. Show more

Postbus fire in Kerzers FR A Postbus burst into flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday afternoon. Image: BRK News The Postbus is completely burnt out. Image: sda Not much can be seen of the inside of the Postbus ... Image: BRK News The terrible incident claimed the lives of six people and left others seriously injured. Image: BRK News The investigation is continuing. The police are currently assuming arson. Image: BRK News The scene of the incident was immediately cordoned off. Image: sda The road was open to traffic again on Wednesday morning. Image: Keystone

21.53 hrs All victims of the fire identified All the victims of the Postbus fire in Kerzers have now been identified. As the Fribourg cantonal police announced late in the evening, the 65-year-old suspected arsonist and the 63-year-old bus driver died. Two women aged 25 and 39, a 29-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenager also died. The 63-year-old bus driver was of Portuguese origin, while the other fatalities were Swiss nationals, all "resident in the region", according to the press release. The injured have also been identified. They are two men aged 34 and 61 and two women aged 27 and 56, all Swiss nationals, as well as a 32-year-old Kosovan national. The 56-year-old woman and the 34-year-old man are currently still in hospital.

18.57 hrs Police have been searching for the perpetrator since midday Since midday on Tuesday, the Bernese police have been searching unsuccessfully for the man who probably started the devastating fire in a Postbus in Kerzers FR that evening. Hospital reported him missing Bern police have been searching unsuccessfully for the perpetrator since midday

4.54 p.m. President Parmelin gives a speech in Kerzers President Guy Parmelin gave a speech in Kerzers late on Wednesday afternoon. "Once again we have to experience sad moments," said Parmelin. His thoughts were with all those affected by the accident: "On behalf of the Federal Council, I would like to express my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy." He wished the injured a lot of strength and a speedy recovery in these difficult hours. President Guy Parmelin and his wife Caroline Parmelin visited Kerzers on Wednesday. Keystone Parmelin also thanked the rescue workers. "Moments like these show how important solidarity and humanity are," said the President. Before Parmelin's speech, rescue workers laid flowers to applause.

3.11 p.m. First victim identified: 26-year-old radio presenter died in Postbus A total of six people lost their lives in the Postbus fire in Kerzers FR. The identity of the first victim is now known. It is 26-year-old Energy Bern presenter Lara Baumgartner, as the radio station announced on Facebook. "Lara was a wonderful person and an exceptional colleague. Her laughter, her great warmth, her fine sense of humor and her clever, caring nature touched many people," the message reads. She leaves a gap that can hardly be put into words. "The entire Energy team is deeply shocked and our thoughts are with Lara's family, her loved ones and everyone who was close to her," it continues. No information is yet known about the identity of the other five fatalities. The authorities assume that one of them is the suspected perpetrator.

2.29 p.m. Media conference is over The media conference is over.

2.29 p.m. Two injured people still in hospital Of the five injured, two were only slightly injured, explains Manuela Spicher, head of the 144 Fribourg-Jura Medical Centre. The other three people were taken to hospital during the night. One has since returned home, the other two injured people are still in hospital.

2.25 p.m. Alleged perpetrator behaving strangely The alleged perpetrator was already behaving strangely before he got into the Postbus, says public prosecutor Bourquin. Witnesses had testified to this.

2.24 p.m. Criminal investigation must clarify question of closed doors How the bus worked is being investigated as part of the criminal investigation. Reports that some doors could not be opened cannot be confirmed, explains police commander Allain.

2.22 p.m. Youngest victim possibly only 17 years old According to police commander Allain, the potential victims were born between 1961 and 2009, but this has not yet been conclusively verified. The youngest victim could therefore be just 17 years old. The alleged perpetrator is around 60 years old.

2.20 p.m. "He was marginalized and suffered from mental disorders" The alleged perpetrator has not yet been formally identified. "He was apparently marginalized and suffered from mental disorders," says public prosecutor Raphaël Bourquin. However, he is known to the authorities medically rather than criminally.

2.19 pm It is not clear why the victims were unable to leave the Postbus The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known, answers police commander Philippe Allain when asked why the victims were unable to leave the Postbus. This is still being investigated.

2.16 p.m. "Today we share our grief" State Councillor Philippe Demierre ends the media conference. He calls on the media representatives present not to spread rumors and only to disseminate verified information. "Today we are sharing our grief," he says at the end. Everything will be done to support the relatives and victims. Media representatives can now ask questions.

2.15 p.m. Picture from the press conference The representatives of the Fribourg authorities at the media conference. Keystone

2.12 p.m. Alleged perpetrator probably among the dead Public prosecutor Raphaël Bourquin explains that a criminal investigation for homicide and arson has been opened. Witnesses have already been heard and surveillance cameras have been analyzed. According to initial findings, a man from the canton of Bern boarded the bus with sacks in his hands, then poured flammable liquid over himself and set himself alight. The suspected perpetrator is probably one of the fatalities, Bourquin added. However, there is no evidence of a terrorist act. Bourquin describes the alleged perpetrator as a person who was "on the margins of society".

2.08 pm Victims are currently being identified Philippe Allain, commander of the cantonal police, now speaks. He repeats the events of Tuesday night. At 18.25, the alarm center of the Fribourg cantonal police was called. Rescue services were immediately called out: "Passengers got out of the bus on fire," says Allain. By 7.18 p.m., five fatalities had already been counted. A hotline was then immediately set up to inform relatives. The victims began to be identified on Wednesday morning.

2.02 p.m. "We are aware that this event raises many questions" State Councillor Demierre expresses his condolences to the victims. "We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the relatives," he says. The rescue services were on the scene immediately with great professionalism. "I would like to assure those affected that they will receive all the support they need from us," Demierre continues. "We are aware that this event raises many questions." All known information will be passed on, but not everything is known yet.

14.00 hrs Media conference begins The Fribourg government provides information about the Postbus fire in Kerzers. In attendance are State Councillor Philippe Demierre, State Councillor Romain Collaud, Prefect of the Lake District Christoph Wieland, Attorney General Raphaël Bourquin, Commander of the Fribourg Cantonal Police Philippe Allain and Head of the 144 Fribourg-Jura Medical Center Manuela Spicher. The Fribourg authorities provide an update on Wednesday on the situation following the Postbus fire in Kerzers. blue News

1.21 p.m. Mood in Kerzers is depressed The mood in Kerzers is depressed on Wednesday morning. The residents, who have seen all the images of the drama, are stunned. Mood after the Postbus fire In Kerzers, people are only now beginning to understand the tragedy

1.01 pm Commemorative events in the afternoon and evening The Protestant Reformed and Catholic churches in the canton of Fribourg have expressed their solidarity with the victims in Kerzers. Their "heartfelt prayers go out to the families who have been hit hard by this disaster", according to a statement. An ecumenical prayer and devotional service will be held at 7 p.m. in the Reformed Church in Kerzers. Meanwhile, a white tent has been erected in the center of Kerzers. A book of condolences is available. People can lay flowers in the tent or express their grief in other ways. At 5 pm, a delegation from the Fribourg State Council will also give a speech. People lay flowers at the site of the fire to commemorate the victims. Keystone

12.23 p.m. Alleged perpetrator is known to authorities According to RTS, the alleged perpetrator is "known to the authorities because of his mental instability". He lives in the canton of Bern, the broadcaster adds. There is currently no further information on the alleged perpetrator.

11.06 a.m. Seriously injured person is being treated at Zurich University Hospital At the request of SRF, Zurich University Hospital confirms that a seriously injured person is being treated there. "One person is being treated in the intensive care unit for seriously burned patients. As things stand, no other people affected by the accident will be transferred to the University Hospital", the USZ continued according to SRF. According to BRK News, the person had already been flown to Zurich by helicopter during the night.

10.50 a.m. Italian foreign minister expresses condolences after Postbus fire Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has expressed his condolences to Switzerland. Italy is close to Switzerland, Tajani wrote in a message on the social network X. "In this moment of grief, my thoughts are with the people who have lost their lives and their families", Tajani continued. The minister wished the injured a speedy recovery. He assured the "friendly Swiss people" of "the affection and solidarity of all Italians". Esprimo il più profondo cordoglio per il tragico incidente di Kerzers nel Cantone Friburgo: l’Italia è vicina alla Svizzera. In questo momento di dolore il mio pensiero va alle persone che hanno perso la vita e alle loro famiglie. Auguro ai feriti che possano riprendersi presto e… — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) March 11, 2026

10.41 a.m. Graphic shows: This is where the Postbus went up in flames According to the police, the Postbus was traveling from Düdingen to Kerzers. It burst into flames on Murtenstrasse in Kerzers next to Spar and Migros.

9.39 a.m. Kerzers municipality affected The municipal authorities of Kerzers expressed their sympathy for the families and relatives of the victims on the municipality's website. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by the event," reads the short statement.

8.13 a.m. "Not again" - Parliament commemorates the victims At the start of the session day on Wednesday, the National Council paid tribute to the victims of the fire in a Postbus in Kerzers FR. The members of the Council stood for a minute's silence. "It was with great dismay that we learned of the fire in a Postbus in Kerzers in the canton of Fribourg. This tragic event has shaken not only a region, a canton, but far beyond," said Fribourg National Council President Pierre-André Page (SVP) before the start of the debate. "On behalf of the National Council and on my own behalf, I would like to express our sympathy and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Page continued. In the Council of States, President Stefan Engler (center) spoke of an incomprehensible fire. "Not again," he opened. "Out of nowhere, an everyday situation takes an unimaginable turn, perhaps on the way home from work or school." The senselessness of what happened is frightening, he said, when there are signs that it was a disturbing act of destruction.

08.06 a.m. "No evidence of a terrorist background" On the RTS program "La Matinale", Martial Pugin, head of communications for the Fribourg cantonal police, stated that it was assumed that the act was "premeditated". However, there are currently no indications of a terrorist background. "The clarifications and investigations are continuing", he said. He was also unable to provide any information on the alleged perpetrator at present. According to Pugin, the third person who was admitted to hospital during the night has already been able to return home. Two people are still seriously injured in hospital.

7.58 a.m. Pictures from Kerzers Forensic officers dressed in white at the burnt-out Postbus. BRK News Pictures from Tuesday evening show forensics officers at the scene of the fire.

7.45 a.m. Swiss Post expresses condolences to those affected The fire in Kerzers is a terrible tragedy, Swiss Post announced on Wednesday morning. All PostBus and Swiss Post employees are shocked and saddened. In the statement, Stefan Regli, CEO of PostBus and member of Executive Management, expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Executive Management. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," it continued.

7.40 a.m. Media conference at 2 p.m. A press conference will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Granges-Paccot in the cantonal police building. The Fribourg authorities will then report on the current situation. The police have set up a hotline for relatives on 0800 261 700.

7.38 a.m. What we know and what we don't know The investigation into the cause of the Postbus fire in Kerzers on Tuesday evening is ongoing. The most important questions and answers. 6 dead and 5 injured Postbus fire in Kerzers - what we know and what we don't know Show more

Six people died in a fire involving a Postbus in the center of Kerzers FR early Tuesday evening. A further four passengers and a paramedic were injured, as the Fribourg cantonal police explained to the media on Tuesday evening. The police are currently assuming that the attack was deliberate.

According to the police, three of the injured are in a critical condition and one was flown to hospital by helicopter.

The police are currently assuming that the fire was caused deliberately by one person, they added. The investigation is ongoing. "According to witnesses, one person deliberately used an incendiary device", explained Frédéric Papaux, police spokesman. He emphasized that the investigation is ongoing.

The burnt-out Postbus in Kerzers. (March 10, 2026) Picture: Keystone/Kantonspolizei Freiburg

Identification of the dead underway

A police spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the police were also investigating reports that a person had poured petrol on themselves and set themselves alight. She would not say whether it was possibly a terrorist attack.

The identity of the injured has been established. According to the police, the identification of the dead is still pending and may take several days. The police have set up a hotline for relatives on 0800 261 700.

The bus was on its way from Düdingen to Kerzers, it was reported at the media conference. At around 6.25 p.m., the cantonal police operations and alarm center was informed of the fire on Murtenstrasse in Kerzers.

When the emergency services arrived on the scene, the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames. Injured passengers had climbed out of the burning vehicle, said Papaux. The emergency services had found deceased people inside the bus.

President of the Swiss Confederation and Swiss Post express their dismay

The police have not yet been able to provide any information on the number of passengers in the Postbus. The fire had broken out on the route. Rescue operations were still underway later on Tuesday evening.

The fire in Kerzers was a terrible tragedy, Swiss Post announced on Wednesday morning. All Postbus and Swiss Post employees are shocked and saddened. In the statement, Stefan Regli, CEO of PostBus and member of Executive Management, expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Executive Management. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," he continued.

Press conference on the situation today

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the State Council of Fribourg expressed its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. The cantonal government also extended its condolences to all other people affected by the fire. The government also paid tribute to the commitment of the emergency services.

The State Council also announced that a further press conference will be held today, Wednesday, at 2 p.m. in Granges-Paccot FR in the cantonal police building to "take stock of the situation".

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, also expressed his condolences. He expressed his dismay at the incident. It saddens him that people in Switzerland have once again lost their lives in a serious fire, Parmelin wrote on the online platform X - probably in memory of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve.

Es bestürzt mich und macht traurig, dass wiederum Menschen in der CH bei einem schweren Brand ums Leben gekommen sind. Die Hintergründe werden geklärt. Den Angehörigen der Verstorbenen von Kerzers spreche ich mein Beileid aus. Und ich denke an die Verletzten & die Rettungskräfte. — Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) March 10, 2026

The President of the Swiss Confederation expressed his condolences to the relatives of those who died in Kerzers. His thoughts are also with the injured and the emergency services. "The background will be clarified", Parmelin promised.