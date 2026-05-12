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After the disaster in Crans-Montana All Swiss patients have returned

SDA

12.5.2026 - 10:06

All 22 Swiss patients who were treated abroad after the fire in Crans-Montana are back in the country. (archive picture)
All 22 Swiss patients who were treated abroad after the fire in Crans-Montana are back in the country. (archive picture)
Keystone

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, all Swiss patients treated in specialized clinics abroad have returned home. A medical expert committee coordinated the repatriation and has since been dissolved.

Keystone-SDA

12.05.2026, 10:06

12.05.2026, 12:05

A total of 22 people living in Switzerland were repatriated from abroad, as announced by the Federal Office for Civil Protection (Babs) on Tuesday. They were among 38 injured people who were treated in clinics in Belgium, Germany, France and Italy following the fire in the "Le Constellation" bar on January 1.

A so-called Medical Board, which was based at Babs, operationally coordinated the repatriations. Most of those affected were transferred to hospitals in western Switzerland and to the Suva clinic in Sion to enable treatment close to their place of residence. Some of the intensive care beds at the University Hospital Zurich and the CHUV in Lausanne are still being used by fire victims.

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