New modernized SBB ICN. The first modernized ICN in Yverdon on Thursday. Image: Samuel Walder SBB has modernized the ICN. Image: SBB The 1st class has new seats. Image: SBB Cell phones can be charged wirelessly in 1st class. Image: SBB The dining car has also been completely refurnished. Image: SBB And the bicycle spaces have been redesigned. Image: SBB New modernized SBB ICN. The first modernized ICN in Yverdon on Thursday. Image: Samuel Walder SBB has modernized the ICN. Image: SBB The 1st class has new seats. Image: SBB Cell phones can be charged wirelessly in 1st class. Image: SBB The dining car has also been completely refurnished. Image: SBB And the bicycle spaces have been redesigned. Image: SBB

SBB is presenting its first completely modernized ICN on Thursday morning. Numerous improvements await customers on the train.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB is presenting its first completely modernized ICN on Thursday morning.

Numerous improvements await customers on the train. Show more

A new era of tilting trains has dawned at SBB this morning. In Yverdon-les-Bains VD, the Swiss Federal Railways presented the first completely modernized InterCity tilting train ICN.

SBB put the 44 ICN trains, also known as "Expo trains", into service in 2001. They each covered around eight million kilometers and are now being modernized so that they can be used for another 20 years.

According to SBB, there are many improvements for customers to make their journey more comfortable, including a revised lighting concept, improved mobile phone reception, newly upholstered and covered seats, new carpets and new side wall tables with integrated sockets.

Technical improvements

The business zone and the dining car will also receive new tables, the dining car will also have new seats and the family zone will be redesigned. Measures are also being introduced to increase energy efficiency. In first class, you can now also charge your cell phone inductively by placing it on the spots provided for this purpose, which are embedded in the tables.

Larger high-resolution LED screens will be installed for customer information, SBB writes in a press release. The toilets will also be given a makeover and all carriages will be repainted on the outside. There will also be many technical improvements, with various components such as bogies and engines being completely renewed and all corrosion deposits removed.

The modernization work began in 2021 and is scheduled for completion in 2031. Around 150 employees at the Yverdon plant are involved in this major project. The vehicles will first be completely hollowed out and then refitted.

The prototype of the first modernized ICN is expected to go into commercial operation this year after a series of tests.