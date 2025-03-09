All three incumbent members of the Solothurn cantonal government must run in the run-off election: Sandra Kolly (center), Susanne Schaffner (SP) and Peter Hodel (FDP). Bild: sda

All five government seats in Solothurn will only be allocated in the run-off election. The incumbents Sandra Kolly (center), Susanne Schaffner (SP) and Peter Hodel (FDP) are below the absolute majority. Sibylle Jeker (SVP) is in fourth place, Mathias Stricker (SP) in fifth place.

All three current members of the government will have to take part in the run-off election on April 13.

The incumbents Sandra Kolly (center), Susanne Schaffner (SP) and Peter Hodel (FDP) are below the absolute majority. Show more

Sibylle Jeker (SVP) took fourth place. Mathias Stricker (SP) was in fifth place. With a voter turnout of 35.5 percent, Ms. Kolly achieved the best result, as announced by the Solothurn State Chancellery on Sunday. She received 32,138 votes and thus fell just short of the absolute majority of 32,351 votes.

Government Councillor Schaffner came second with 30,187 votes, followed by Peter Hodel (FDP) with 28,799 votes. All three incumbent members of government will have to take part in the run-off election on April 13.

SVP on the verge of entering government

SVP candidate Sibylle Jeker took fourth place with 28,646 votes. The SVP attempted to win a seat on the cantonal government for the eighth time. Mathias Stricker (SP) received 25,062 votes. The SP wants to win a second seat on the cantonal government.

Edgar Kupper (Center) came in second with 24,489 votes, Marco Lupi (FDP) with 23,228 votes and Daniel Urech (Greens) with 22,747 votes. The second seat of the FDP and the seat of the Greens were vacant.

Absolute majority is high

The people of Solothurn have understood that the SVP should be included in the government, said Jeker in the SRF regional journal Aargau/Solothurn. The SVP belonged in government and should take responsibility.

The three previous members of government tried to explain their unexpected non-re-election in the first ballot. It had been a party election - and apparently many of the five lines on the ballot paper had been left blank, said government councillor Schaffner on regional broadcaster TeleM1.

Councillor Hodel did not want to talk about a vote of no confidence. "It is a novelty that no one has achieved an absolute majority," said Ms. Kolly.

In the canton of Solothurn, the blank lines count towards the absolute majority. The result was therefore relatively high. In the neighboring canton of Aargau, the blank lines on the ballot paper are not counted.