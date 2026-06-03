Major operation underwayAlleged femicide in Birr AG - man arrested
Oliver Kohlmaier
3.6.2026
A woman has been killed in a housing estate in Birr AG and a large police force is on the scene. According to the police, the crime is linked to domestic violence.
03.06.2026, 17:05
03.06.2026, 17:10
Oliver Kohlmaier
A large-scale police operation is currently underway in Birr in the canton of Aargau. A woman has been killed in a housing estate.
A police spokeswoman from the Aargau cantonal police confirmed the operation to blue News. She continued: "A woman was found lifeless in an apartment." According to the report, the crime was committed in the context of domestic violence. A man was arrested as the suspected perpetrator. The police did not provide any further details. According to a report in "Blick", it is said to be the partner of the woman who was killed.
The area around the crime scene has been cordoned off. Investigations are currently underway.