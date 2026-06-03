The crime is said to have taken place in this house. Google Maps

A woman has been killed in a housing estate in Birr AG and a large police force is on the scene. According to the police, the crime is linked to domestic violence.

Oliver Kohlmaier

A large-scale police operation is currently underway in Birr in the canton of Aargau. A woman has been killed in a housing estate.

A police spokeswoman from the Aargau cantonal police confirmed the operation to blue News. She continued: "A woman was found lifeless in an apartment." According to the report, the crime was committed in the context of domestic violence. A man was arrested as the suspected perpetrator. The police did not provide any further details. According to a report in "Blick", it is said to be the partner of the woman who was killed.

The area around the crime scene has been cordoned off. Investigations are currently underway.

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