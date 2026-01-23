A woman has been killed in a housing estate in Birr AG. The suspected perpetrator is her husband. He has been arrested.

The crime is said to have taken place in this house.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman has been killed in a housing estate in Birr AG. The suspected perpetrator has been arrested.

According to the police, the emergency call was made by a child.

The woman killed was a 36-year-old Filipino citizen and the alleged perpetrator was a 44-year-old Swiss national, the victim's husband.

A large police force was deployed in Birr AG on Wednesday afternoon, as a spokeswoman for the Aargau cantonal police confirmed to blue News: "A woman was found lifeless in an apartment." According to the report, the crime was committed in the context of domestic violence. A man has been arrested as the suspected perpetrator.

The report was received by the emergency call center shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Aargau cantonal police announced in the evening. When the patrol arrived at the housing estate in Birr, they found a seriously injured woman. The 36-year-old Filipino woman had stab wounds and was no longer responsive at the time.

The woman had lost a lot of blood. The ambulance that was alerted continued the police's resuscitation attempts - "but all help came too late for the victim". The alleged perpetrator, a 44-year-old Swiss national, was arrested at the scene without resistance, it was reported.

Several children were in the apartment at the time of the crime. One of them had also made the emergency call. According to further information, the children are currently being looked after by police staff.

The area around the crime scene has been cordoned off. Investigations into the circumstances and motive have been launched, it was reported. The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Brugg-Zurzach public prosecutor's office.