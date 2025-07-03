The initiators present their concept for a referendum on individual taxation in Bern on July 3. YouTube/Keystone

Politicians from various parties have joined forces to hold a referendum on individual taxation, which they believe puts families at a disadvantage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A non-partisan committee has launched a referendum against Parliament's indirect counter-proposal on individual taxation. The reform creates new inequalities, representatives of the SVP, Center Party, EVP and EDU announced at a media conference in Bern.

Individual taxation would not lead to better equality, on the contrary. It puts families at a disadvantage, as married couples with only one income or with very different incomes would now be taxed significantly higher than couples with two similar incomes.

The change to the tax system would overburden the middle classes, it was further stated in a press release today. Individual taxation would also be a "huge bureaucratic monster" due to the additional administrative burden of 1.7 million more tax returns per year. The majority of cantons would therefore also reject it.

The introduction of individual taxation adopted by Parliament in the summer session is the indirect counter-proposal to the FDP Women's Tax Fairness Initiative. It aims to ensure that married couples are no longer taxed jointly, but individually.

If the referendum is successful, the people should be able to vote on it next year.