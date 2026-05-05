The opponents of higher hurdles for civilian service have launched their No campaign a good five weeks before the vote. Keystone

A good five weeks before the vote, resistance is forming against the tightening of civilian service. A broad alliance warns of drastic consequences - and speaks of a "massive reduction" in important services for society.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A broad alliance is fighting the planned tightening of civilian service and has launched its "no" campaign.

Opponents warn that the reform would lead to a massive reduction in civilian service services.

The areas affected would include care, schools, agriculture and nature conservation - the vote will take place on June 14. Show more

A broad alliance is fighting the revision of the Civilian Service Act. It warns against a "massive reduction" in the services provided by civilians. Young people should not be discouraged from doing their bit for society.

The Young Greens and the civilian service association Civiva, which have launched a referendum against the parliamentary decision, say no to stricter rules on switching to civilian service. The SP, Greens, GLP, the Group for a Switzerland without an Army (Gsoa) and the Small Farmers' Association are also represented in the alliance. The bill will be put to the people on June 14.

Opponents of the civilian service reform argue that the services provided by the civilian service are indispensable, particularly in nursing homes, hospitals, schools, nature conservation, agriculture and alpine farming. The planned tightening of the regulations would lead to a massive reduction in these services, although they are more necessary than ever.