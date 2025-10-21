Of the members of the National Council and Council of States surveyed, 98% stated that they had been the victim of hate speech or threats. Parlamentsdienste / Rob Lewis

Insults, threats, hatred: a new study by the University of Zurich shows the extent to which Swiss parliamentarians are treated with hostility in everyday political life.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Almost all federal parliamentarians in Switzerland reported experiencing hostility, with members of the SVP and the Greens particularly frequently affected.

At federal level, the hostility usually takes place online or by post; at cantonal and communal level, it is more common in personal contact.

Women, minorities and people on the political left experience above-average levels of hostility and often avoid public appearances. Show more

Almost all Swiss federal parliamentarians have experienced hostility in connection with their political mandate in the last two years. Members of the SVP and the Greens were the most affected.

This was the result of a survey of around 3,500 members of parliament at federal, cantonal and municipal level, as announced by the University of Zurich (UZH) on Tuesday. UZH conducted the survey on behalf of the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP).

Of the members of the National Council and Council of States surveyed, 98 percent stated that they had been the victim of personal belittlement, hate speech, threats, defamation, stalking, vandalism or violence. Among cantonal parliamentarians, the figure was three quarters (75%) and at communal level just under half (45%).

At federal level, hostility towards members of parliament mostly comes from unknown third parties who use online channels. "Surprisingly often, hostility is also received by post - especially from nationally active respondents", according to the study published by UZH to accompany the survey.

Hardly any hostility towards non-partisans

At cantonal and communal level, on the other hand, they occur more often than average in personal contact. In municipal parliaments, members of other parties are even named as the most frequent perpetrators of such hostility.

Members of political parties are attacked more frequently than members of centrist parties. For example, 70 percent of SVP members and 68 percent of Green Party members surveyed reported hostility.

For members of the center and the FDP, this figure is 45%. The SP (60 percent) and the GLP (57 percent) are in between.

By far the least affected by hostility are non-party members. Only around a quarter (24%) of members of parliament who cannot be assigned to an established political position reported such experiences.

Women particularly affected

The type of hostility also differed. People with a right-wing political position were affected by threats, violence or vandalism more frequently than average. People on the left, women and members of minorities, on the other hand, were particularly frequent targets of hate speech.

At municipal level, women, people on the political left and members of religious, ethnic or sexual minorities were also affected more frequently than average. In local parliaments, 49% of women reported experiencing hostility, but only 42% of men.

"Hostility is more than just a professional nuisance - it can have psychological and political consequences for those affected," emphasized the UZH researchers in the study. However, incidents do not affect everyone in the same way and are not perceived as negative by everyone.

Women avoid public appearances more often

Incidents of defamation lead by far to the highest stress and strain levels. Identity-related attacks such as hate speech and personal put-downs also trigger above-average feelings of stress.

Overall, women, members of minorities and people who had experienced defamation reported the highest stress levels as a result of hostility. Compared to men and members of the majority, they are also significantly more likely to avoid public appearances in order to avoid hostility - a phenomenon known as "silencing".

"This can reduce the political participation and visibility of certain groups - with possible consequences for their representation and democratic participation as a whole," study author Sarah Bütikofer was quoted as saying in the press release.

