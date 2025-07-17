Almost one in six respondents (16 percent) regularly has difficulties paying their health insurance premiums. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Despite a high standard of living, many people in Switzerland struggle with financial difficulties. A new survey shows that one in four adults expects their situation to worsen this year compared to 2024.

One in four adults expect their own situation to deteriorate this year compared to 2024, according to a survey by Comparis. In addition, almost one in three people in Switzerland are struggling to cover all their expenses.

High costs for rent and health insurance premiums as well as fear of losing one's job are dampening financial confidence, according to a press release issued by the price comparison portal Comparis on Thursday about its own survey.

The differences between the sexes are striking: While 29 percent of men are optimistic, only 18 percent of women are. In addition, 30 percent of women fear a deterioration in their personal financial situation, but only 23 percent of men.

Health insurance premiums are a major financial burden

Health insurance premiums remain a significant financial burden. Almost one in six respondents (16%) regularly has difficulties paying their premiums. In households with a monthly income of up to CHF 4,000, 22% say they have difficulty paying.

Although 48 percent of adults say that they have enough money on the whole. However, just under one in four people (24%) say that they have to watch every franc and make very tight budgets in order to pay all their bills. 6 percent even complain that they do not have enough money.

The 36 to 55-year-olds feel the financial burden particularly keenly: 9% of them state that they do not have enough money. Among younger people (18 to 35 years) the figure is 4 percent and among the over 55s 3 percent.

The temptation to take out a personal loan is growing

When the financial leeway becomes smaller, people in Switzerland are most likely to forego new technology and electronics (64%), new clothes and accessories (61%) as well as going out and eating out (57%).

Taking out a personal loan or borrowing money when your wallet is empty is becoming increasingly popular: this is an option for 7% of respondents. At 11%, taking out a loan is an option above all for 18 to 35-year-olds - in contrast to 36 to 65-year-olds at 7% and older people at 2%.

The majority of respondents have hardly changed their consumer and financial decisions as a result of the climate debate: 77% answered "has little" or "no" influence at all. For 31 percent, the climate debate has no impact on their behavior at all.

According to Comparis, the representative survey was conducted by the market research institute Innofact on behalf of comparis.ch in June 2025 among 1034 people in all regions of Switzerland.