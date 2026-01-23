Viktor Rossi is the Federal Chancellor and attends every meeting of the Federal Council. Behind the scenes, he ensures that the government carries out its duties.

Comedian Meets the Chancellor Almost no one knows who the most important man in the Federal Council chamber is

Here's what it's all about Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi (GLP) attends every session of the Federal Council.

The former chef has headed the Federal Chancellery since 2024 and oversees the affairs of the Swiss government.

Using a color-coding system, Rossi helps the Federal Council efficiently handle up to 200 agenda items.

In a book, his predecessor, Walter Thurnherr, describes how the Federal Council governs Switzerland. Summary created with

On August 1, Switzerland celebrates Swiss National Day. Federal Council members from all parties travel across the country and give speeches. One man who also attends every Federal Council meeting will receive less attention on that day: 57-year-old Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi.

Rossi has been the “eighth Federal Councilor” since 2024 and heads the Federal Chancellery. This is the agency that works behind the scenes to ensure that Switzerland can hold referendums in the first place, and that the Federal Council can sometimes process as many as two hundred items of business in a short period of time on a Wednesday morning.

He describes his own office in Michael Elsener’s podcast “Politkuchen” as follows: “The Federal Chancellor is the chief of staff of our government.”

ZVG Listen to the full version of “Politkuchen” You can listen to the podcast anywhere podcasts are available. For example, via Spotify.

How is it even possible to get through this many agenda items per meeting? With a sort of traffic-light system, says Rossi: “We do this by organizing the agenda into different colors.” Uncontested items are marked orange and are waved through in a single block. If, on the other hand, an issue ends up on the white list, it may be controversial. In that case, the Federal Council deliberately takes the time to discuss any differences.

The chancellor used to be a chef

Rossi's path to the Federal Parliament was anything but straightforward: Born in Bern, he first trained as a chef, then earned his high school diploma, and went on to study economics and law.

When he was 16, he once cooked for then-Federal Councilor Elisabeth Kopp. That experience from his youth continues to shape him to this day. After serving as principal of the Biel Vocational School, his path led him to the Federal Chancellery in 2010, to the office of Vice Chancellor in 2019, and finally to the top in 2024—as the first Federal Chancellor of the GLP.

His parents came to Switzerland in the 1950s as seasonal workers—his father from southern Italy and his mother from southern Carinthia in Austria. “I remember very well what their expectations were when they came to Switzerland,” says Rossi.

He refers to the difficult economic conditions that prevailed in those countries after World War II. “In the very beginning, they probably came to Switzerland with the idea that they would eventually return to their homeland. But they quickly realized that they saw their future in Switzerland,” says Rossi.

His predecessor wrote a book about the political system

By way of comparison, his predecessor, former Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr, described the same job in much more down-to-earth terms: as an “unknown role largely behind the scenes.” He, too, took a roundabout path to the position: Thurnherr studied physics before becoming secretary-general in three departments and then, as Federal Chancellor, managing the Federal Council’s affairs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bundesrat handles up to 200 items of business each week. KEYSTONE

After his resignation, Thurnherr published the book *How the Federal Council Governs Switzerland*. It reads like a declaration of love for the Swiss system of government.

In his entertaining articles, he compares how reserved the Federal Council was in its communications just fifty years ago with today’s expectations: Whenever there is an international uproar, the government is expected to issue an immediate statement.

What’s striking is this: Just like Rossi in Elsener’s book, Thurnherr also hardly mentions any names in his book. Even as a former chancellor, one doesn’t discuss what is actually said in Federal Council meetings—confidentiality is maintained. Still, anyone who wants to can figure out who is behind individual passages with a little background knowledge and a quick Google search.

Further reading: Walter Turnherr’s book: How the Federal Council Governs Switzerland and Why It Still Works. Published in 2025. Available at any bookstore or directly from the publisher itself.

Even members of the Federal Council have to use the restroom sometimes