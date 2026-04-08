The FDP delegates recommend a No to the SVP initiative with a clear majority. blue News

The FDP Zurich says no to the SVP immigration initiative - but the applause in the hall was not unanimous. At the delegates' meeting in Stäfa, a good one in seven voted against the party line, and the debate showed that the migration issue is also a concern for the FDP.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FDP of the canton of Zurich has voted against the SVP initiative "No 10 million Swiss" - but one in seven delegates voted against it.

SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter struck a nerve with his warnings against uncontrolled immigration, even in the liberal hall.

On June 14, it will become clear whether the 21 dissenting votes were a harbinger. Show more

From the outside, the mood seems decided: The FDP rejects the SVP initiative "No 10 million Swiss". The party leadership at federal level speaks of a "chaos initiative" that would cause economic and diplomatic damage to the country within a few years. But in the Rössli hall in Stäfa, it became clear just how unclear the internal party consensus actually was.

While spring was already inviting the first people to take a dip in Lake Zurich outside, around 150 delegates were debating inside - and some voices sounded surprisingly open to the SVP's arguments.

After all, the popular initiative on which Switzerland will vote in June concerns fundamental questions: How much immigration can the country take? And what happens if the population exceeds the ten million mark? In this case, the SVP wants to pull the emergency brake - if necessary by terminating the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU.

The FDP argues that the initiative would jeopardize prosperity and bilateral relations. It emphasized that the economy is dependent on immigration - Switzerland is dependent on around 1.7 million people with foreign citizenship. These would "doctor, repair, serve, research, maintain, deliver, build, clean".

In short: foreigners keep Switzerland running.

Eidgenössische Volksinitiative «Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz! (Nachhaltigkeitsinitiative)» Die Bundesverfassung1 wird wie folgt geändert: Art. 73a Nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung 1 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz darf zehn Millionen Menschen vor dem Jahr 2050 nicht überschreiten. Ab 2050 kann der Bundesrat den Grenzwert jährlich durch Verordnung um den Geburtenüberschuss anpassen. Der Bund stellt sicher, dass der Grenzwert eingehalten wird. 2 Bund und Kantone treffen im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen für eine nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung, insbesondere zum Schutz der Umwelt und im Interesse der dauerhaften Erhaltung der natürlichen Lebensgrundlagen, der Leistungsfähigkeit der Infrastrukturen, der Gesundheitsversorgung und der schweizerischen Sozialversicherungen. 3 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung umfasst alle schweizerischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Hauptwohnsitz in der Schweiz sowie alle ausländischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Aufenthaltstitel für mindestens zwölf Monate oder mit einer Aufenthaltsdauer in der Schweiz von mindestens zwölf Monaten. Art. 197 Ziff. 152 Übergangsbestimmungen zu Art. 73a 1 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz vor dem Jahr 2050 neuneinhalb Millionen Menschen, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, insbesondere im Asylbereich und beim Familiennachzug. Der Bundesrat unterbreitet der Bundesversammlung einen entsprechenden Gesetzesentwurf. Ab dem Zeitpunkt der Überschreitung erhalten vorläufig Aufgenommene keine Aufenthalts- oder Niederlassungsbewilligung, kein Schweizer Bürgerrecht und kein anderweitiges Bleiberecht. Vorbehalten sind die zwingenden Bestimmungen des Völkerrechts. Der Bundesrat strebt ausserdem im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 die Neuverhandlung bevölkerungswachstumstreibender internationaler Übereinkommen, seien sie rechtsverbindlich oder nicht, oder die Aushandlung von Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln an. Sehen Übereinkommen solche Klauseln vor, so ruft der Bundesrat sie an. 2 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz den Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung alle ihnen zur Verfügung stehenden Massnahmen zur Einhaltung des Grenzwertes. Absatz 1 gilt entsprechend. Jedoch sind internationale Übereinkommen im Sinn von Absatz 1 auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen, insbesondere der Globale Pakt vom 19. Dezember 2018 für eine sichere, geordnete und reguläre Migration (UNO-Migrationspakt), falls die Schweiz diesen unterzeichnet hat. Ist der Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 nach Ablauf von zwei Jahren seit seiner erstmaligen Überschreitung noch nicht wieder eingehalten und konnten bis dahin keine Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln ausgehandelt oder angerufen werden, mit denen die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 erreicht wird, so ist auch das Abkommen vom 21. Juni 19993 zwischen der Schweizerischen Eidgenossenschaft einerseits und der Europäischen Gemeinschaft und ihren Mitgliedstaaten andererseits über die Freizügigkeit (Personenfreizügigkeitsabkommen) auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen. 3 Der Bundesrat erlässt die Ausführungsbestimmungen in Form einer Verordnung innerhalb eines Jahres nach Annahme von Artikel 73a durch Volk und Stände. Die Verordnung gilt bis zum Inkrafttreten der von der Bundesversammlung erlassenen Ausführungsbestimmungen. Ich möchte es genauer wissen

But does the FDP base also follow the arguments of the party cadre?

SVP: "With a yes vote, something will really happen on the asylum issue"

SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter knew how to stir up emotions that evening. As a guest speaker, he painted a picture of the future that concerned many in the hall: he warned of millions of new immigrants and spoke of the growing pressure caused by migration.

"I want my children to be able to live in a Switzerland with the same quality of life as I do," he said, hitting a nerve. His speech cleverly moved from population policy to the issue of asylum. "If we really want to make a difference on asylum, we need a yes to the initiative," he shouted. Some in the audience nodded.

Beat Walti then took to the microphone. The Zurich FDP National Councillor tried to turn the argument back to the center. A Yes to the SVP initiative, he warned, would jeopardize the bilateral agreements. Schengen/Dublin would also be on the brink - with serious consequences for security policy. Walti reminded the audience of the real needs of the labor market: Switzerland is ageing and the shortage of skilled workers is worsening. "More people are retiring than new people are coming in. Without immigration, things will get tight," he said.

Clear result despite much criticism of migration

He added: "An honest solution would be a higher retirement age" - which drew smiles from the room. Party President Filippo Leutenegger commented, probably for the three journalists present: "Perhaps capable of winning a majority in the FDP hall, but probably without a chance outside."

However, there was no shortage of comments critical of migration. One FDP member with a German migration background spoke about his region of origin, where almost "half a village from Romania" had moved in. Another called for a tougher approach to asylum law: "Anyone who commits real crimes should lose their right to asylum." Walti reacted objectively, but admitted: "There are many enforcement problems. We have to deal with them."

In the end, the result was clear: 114 delegates recommended a "no" vote, 21 voted "yes". There were almost fewer Yes votes. One vote counter initially forgot to count the votes on the chairs behind him.

Nevertheless, the number of dissenting votes and the large number of critical votes are a clear warning signal. After all, it was not just any members who were invited, but cadres from the local sections. The fact that almost one in seven voted against the party line shows that even if the initiative is rejected, many Liberals do not want to simply go back to business as usual. Eleven members did not want to vote at all. They abstained.

SP Justice Minister Beat Jans represents the Federal Council

What the 21 Yes votes mean will become clear on June 14. The referendum campaign is likely to be one of the loudest in years. The SVP has already been distributing its posters and banners over the past few months. The No campaign, on the other hand, has not yet gained momentum. It will not be clear until mid-May which campaign will use how much money.

One of the few known sums comes from Eastern Switzerland: the local Chamber of Industry and Commerce intends to contribute CHF 60,000. Strikingly, the Thurgau Trade Association surprisingly recommended a "yes" vote.

As Minister of Justice, Federal Councillor Beat Jans (SP) represents the No position of the entire Federal Council. It is expected in Bern that the two SVP Federal Councillors Albert Rösti and Guy Parmelin will support him. They are responsible for areas affected by migration. Rösti is responsible for infrastructure, while Economics Minister Parmelin is in charge of housing.