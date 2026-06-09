People who swim in Swiss rivers often do without a buoyancy aid. Older people in particular often go into the water alone and without a buoy. The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention warns that this combination can be fatal in an emergency.

BFU sounds the alarm Almost one in two people do without one - but this could save lives

No time? blue News summarizes for you Almost 40 percent of swimmers in Swiss rivers are swimming without buoyancy aids.

Every fifth person swims alone, and almost every third person over the age of 64.

An average of 50 people drown in Switzerland every year, many of them in lakes and rivers.

As temperatures rise, many people are once again drawn to rivers and lakes. But many of them are neglecting a simple safety measure.

As a new survey by the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) shows, almost 40 percent of swimmers in rivers do not use a buoy or other buoyancy aid.

The behavior of older people is particularly striking. They swim alone more often and at the same time more often do without additional safety equipment.

Older people often swim alone

According to the BFU, one in five people go into the water alone. For people over 64, this proportion rises to almost a third.

This combination in particular harbors risks. If health problems suddenly arise or swimmers get into difficulties, there is often no way to get help quickly.

Buoyancy aids can save crucial minutes in such situations. They keep people afloat and at the same time increase visibility for other people.

"Like a seatbelt in a car"

The BFU therefore draws a comparison with road traffic. A buoy is as natural as a seatbelt in a car or a ski helmet on the slopes.

The problem is not the effort involved, but the lack of habit. Although many people recognize the advantages, they still don't use them.

In addition to the safety function, floating buoys offer an additional practical benefit: Personal items such as cell phones, keys or wallets can be transported dry in them.

Men particularly frequently affected

The accident figures show why the Prevention Center is drawing attention to the issue.

On average, around 50 people drown in Switzerland every year. Around half of the fatal accidents occur in lakes or rivers.

Men are particularly affected. They account for around 83 percent of all drowning victims. The risk is also above average for young adults between the ages of 15 and 35 and for people aged 65 and over.

According to the BFU, many of those affected go under surprisingly quickly, even though they are generally able to swim.

Physical problems, exhaustion, currents or a medical emergency can lead to even good swimmers suddenly finding themselves in mortal danger.

The Prevention Center therefore recommends never swimming alone and carrying a buoyancy aid with you when swimming in rivers or lakes.