The SVP initiative aims to stop population growth at 10 million inhabitants. Kimimasa Mayama/epa/dpa

According to a survey, the SVP initiative "No Switzerland over 10 million" meets with broad approval - especially among SVP voters. FDP and centrist voters are divided.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a survey by "Tamedia" and "20 Minuten", 48% of respondents support the SVP initiative "No Switzerland over 10 million".

The initiative calls for state intervention above 9.5 million inhabitants,

According to forecasts by the Federal Statistical Office, Switzerland's population will reach ten million by 2040. Show more

A survey conducted by "Tamedia" and "20 Minuten" revealed a 48 percent approval or rather approval rating for the SVP initiative "No Switzerland over 10 million".

41 percent of the 10,917 respondents rejected the proposal, while 11 percent were undecided, reported the "SonntagsZeitung " and "Le Matin Dimanche". 88% of SVP sympathizers approved of the initiative, while supporters of the left clearly rejected it. FDP and centrist voters were strongly divided.

National Council rejected initiative

The text of the initiative calls for intervention from a population of 9.5 million and could lead to the termination of international agreements such as the free movement of persons, which worries business representatives and the parliamentary majority. The National Council has already rejected the initiative without a counter-proposal. The population could vote next June at the earliest.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, Switzerland could reach 10 million inhabitants by 2040 and 10.5 million by 2055, with growth from 2035 onwards being entirely attributable to immigration. Without immigration, however, the population would fall sharply.