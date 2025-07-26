The organic food retailer Alnatura is closing its 25 Swiss stores. Archivbild: sda

The Alnatura organic supermarkets in Switzerland are on the brink of closure. Migros Zurich is facing high costs as it will have to close the stores without a successor solution.

Philipp Fischer

Migros Zurich is facing the closure of all Alnatura stores by the end of the year.

As no successor solutions have been found, the cooperative is facing an expensive exit scenario with write-downs and dismantling costs.

In 2024, Migros Zurich posted a record loss of over CHF 100 million.

Migros Zurich is facing the closure of all Alnatura stores by the end of the year. The Migros Zurich Cooperative (GMZ) hoped until the end to find franchisees for at least some of the stores. In vain. Now the most expensive scenario is becoming reality: Migros will have to write off all the store furniture and expect considerable dismantling costs.

The cooperative has already recognized extraordinary write-downs of CHF 58 million for 2024. This is mainly due to the withdrawal from the specialist retail business and the expiry of the Alnatura franchise agreement.

Search for successor in vain

The exact share of the Alnatura closure in this sum is not broken down by GMZ. What is certain, however, is that the organic supermarkets account for a sum in the double-digit millions. A successful handover to a new operator could have covered at least part of these costs.

The financial burden for Migros Zurich could rise even further. "The extent to which the existing provisions are sufficient will become clear once the closure of the business has been completed and progress has been made in re-letting the individual stores," Migros Zurich CEO Patrik Pörtig toldBlick. However, the provisions were calculated according to the principle of prudence. "In the worst-case scenario, additional expenses in the low single-digit million range are expected", Pörtig continues.

In 2024, the cooperative posted a record loss of over CHF 100 million. The German supermarket subsidiary Tegut hit GMZ's accounts even harder than Alnatura and the specialist stores. The assessment of the value of this subsidiary by external auditors represents a further uncertainty factor that could put additional pressure on the financial situation of Migros Zurich.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.