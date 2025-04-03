Train attendants in Switzerland are struggling with difficult working conditions. Keystone

Train crews in Switzerland are under massive pressure: due to a lack of staff, many train attendants are traveling alone - even at night in huge double compositions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Train attendants criticize staff shortages and call for all long-distance trains to be staffed by two people.

The number of fare dodgers is higher than ever before and the industry is losing around 200 million francs a year.

SBB is training more staff, but sees the situation less dramatically than the train staff association. Show more

The situation for train staff in Switzerland is getting worse: more and more fare dodgers, fewer and fewer attendants - and longer and longer trains. This leads to dangerous situations, especially at night. The train staff association ZPV is sounding the alarm and calling for this: Two escorts are needed again on all long-distance trains.

Ralph Kessler, President of the ZPV and a railroad employee himself for decades, knows the reality on trains. Particularly worrying: "Colleagues are traveling alone in double trains up to 400 meters long - even in the middle of the night," he explains to theNZZ. The pressure on staff is high, especially when passengers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Despite the agreement with SBB that two attendants should be on the train after 10 p.m., Kessler says there are always exceptions. He criticizes: "The integral two-person escort was abolished in 2018 - that was a mistake."

SBB wants to hire new escorts

The lack of staff also has an impact on ticket inspections: "On many trains, it is hardly possible to check all carriages," says Kessler. Many take advantage of this - with consequences: According to figures, the number of fare dodgers is at a record high. Over one million people are registered in the national fare dodger register, and the industry loses around 200 million francs a year.

In addition, a rigid system of rules makes work more difficult. The case of a train conductor who declared a ticket invalid because of a misspelled first name caused a stir in summer 2024. Although Kessler admits to goodwill in the case of first-time offences, he also emphasizes: "The rules apply - anything else would be unfair to paying customers."

SBB contradicts this dramatic picture. Only around 50 out of 2,100 full-time positions are currently unfilled, spokesman Moritz Weisskopf told the NZZ. In addition, the satisfaction of train staff has increased - as has customer satisfaction. "After 10 p.m., two employees are on duty on 98 percent of long-distance trains," says Weisskopf. Improvisation is only necessary in the event of short-term cancellations.

However, SBB also recognizes the increasing demand: Due to the growing supply and demographic change, around 300 new train attendants are currently being trained in 19 classes. The profession is still attractive: "We receive many applications."