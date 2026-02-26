The Alpamare in Pfäffikon SZ. KEYSTONE

After being closed for almost a month, Alpamare in Pfäffikon SZ has reopened ten of its twelve slides. A technical analysis shows no risk to the supporting structure.

Sven Ziegler

Some of the slides at Alpamare in Pfäffikon SZ are open again. Ten of the twelve slides can be used again from 10 a.m. on Thursday. All slides had been closed since January 30 by order of the municipality of Freienbach.

This was due to investigations into a ceiling structure within the facility. According to the operator, the complaints concerned an area of less than 30 square meters. The closure was made as a precautionary measure.

Three expert opinions and several inspections

Repeated inspections and meetings have taken place over the past few weeks. In addition to the municipality of Freienbach, the cantonal office for military, fire and civil protection, the cantonal labor inspectorate and external engineers were involved.

The experts prepared three expert reports. In addition, escape routes were checked and material technology analyses were carried out. According to the press release, the cross-sectional loss of the reinforcement was found to be less than one percent. On this basis, the structural safety of the ceiling is classified as unimpaired.

Structural adjustments were made for access to the northern slides.

Damage clearly limited

The municipality of Freienbach also confirms that the signs of wear and tear are limited to a defined area. The operator has implemented measures and clearly defined recreation zones for guests.

The slides themselves were not affected by the complaints and were last subjected to a quality inspection in November 2025.

Two of the twelve slides remain out of service for the time being. It is currently not known when they will reopen.