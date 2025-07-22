A tent on Lake Fählensee: camping is prohibited in the Alpstein, but is permitted on this farmer's meadow for a fee. Picture: Keystone

From Lake Seewlisee in Uri to the remote Lake Fählensee in Appenzell, more and more tourists are being drawn to the Swiss mountains - with consequences for nature and locals. A tourism expert puts things in perspective.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, tourist conflicts at remote mountain lakes are a regular talking point.

Although Switzerland Tourism has not identified any widespread overtourism, local authorities are aware of bottlenecks and are responding with restrictions and information campaigns.

Tourism expert Adrian Müller from the University of Bern sees social media, a trend towards hiking and a growing global desire to travel as the main reasons for the rush of visitors. Show more

"There were 53 tents the weekend before last," Conny Friedrichs, operator of Seewlialp in the canton of Uri, recently told blue News. In Appenzell, a group of Dutch people camping on Lake Fählensee recently made headlines. In Switzerland, there are more and more reports about streams of tourists at remote mountain lakes and the resulting conflicts with locals and Alpine farmers.

It is well known that excursion destinations such as Lake Oeschinen in the Bernese Oberland or Lake Cauma near Flims GR are particularly popular with tourists. The associated phenomenon is called overtourism - and seems to be spreading to lesser-known places.

"In recent years, there has been a clear trend towards higher-lying and previously less well-known places being visited more frequently," says Adrian Müller, a tourism expert from the University of Bern, to blue News.

"There is no overtourism in Switzerland"

On request, Switzerland Tourism emphasizes that "there is no mass tourism or overtourism in the style of Barcelona or Dubrovnik in Switzerland". In Switzerland, on the other hand, there are individual, temporary and local bottlenecks at some tourist centers on weekends in the high season and in good weather.

Overall, there is still enough space in Swiss tourism and plenty of demand for new guests. The national organization for tourism marketing provides a figure as proof: on average, hotel occupancy in Switzerland is less than 50 percent throughout the year.

More visibility thanks to social media

The fact is, however, that the rush of tourists to mountain destinations has increased, at least in the public perception. Tourism expert Müller also shares the impression that visitor peaks have become more concentrated in certain places and at certain times, but emphasizes: "I don't have any comprehensive empirical figures on this specific development."

On the one hand, he sees the reasons for this in the growing popularity of hiking. Mountain sports are now easily accessible for many people - thanks to good accessibility, modern infrastructure and digital tools such as apps and maps.

Popular with wild campers: Lake Seewli in the canton of Uri. Picture: blue News

"On the other hand, the visibility of such travel and excursion destinations on social media has increased significantly," says Müller. Pictures of idyllic mountain lakes or peaks spread quickly and make many people want to visit these places too.

Development is dependent on trends

"Many formerly quiet destinations, such as Lake Fählensee, have developed into popular destinations in a short space of time as a result of the dynamics described above," says Müller. The development is often not linear, but strongly dependent on trends, media visibility and accessibility.

There is also an overarching global trend: "Tourism continues to grow worldwide - there are more people overall and more people who can afford to travel," says Müller. At the same time, more and more people are living in urban areas, where the desire for recreation and experiencing nature is increasing. "The mountains are perceived as easily accessible retreats with a high experience value."

More bans and laws

The cantons are countering the tourism boom with bans and steering measures. "It worries us that we have to prohibit more and more things by law," said Roland Dähler (independent), the mayor of Innerrhoden, to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

For example, a parking guidance and reservation system is being planned. In future, signs will inform travelers early on where parking spaces are still available in the canton. Motorhomes will only be allowed in designated areas and official campsites. New, stricter rules for camping and bivouacking with tents will also come into force from 2028 at the latest.

In an interview with blue News, Kurt Schuler, President of Korporation Uri, also explains the need for appropriate measures if the influx continues to increase over the next few years: "We don't want that, but we have to protect our environment."

Ranger informs tourists in Davos

When are measures against overtourism needed? According to Adrian Müller, these are necessary when the impact of tourism exceeds the quality of life of the local population or the ecological carrying capacity of an area. "It's not just about absolute figures, but about the relationship between capacity and the actual number of visitors as well as the subjective perception of the locals," says Müller.

According to the tourism researcher, a context-dependent approach is important: "First understand, then take targeted action - based on data, local experience and in dialog with all stakeholders."

Switzerland Tourism writes that the "limited bottlenecks and individual situations" have long been known to tourism businesses and the responsible local authorities. Appropriate measures are being taken locally. Switzerland Tourism cites Davos-Klosters as an example, where a ranger informs guests at critical points and draws attention to camping rules, for example.

Mountain idyll far away from Instagram?

For those who are looking for peace and relaxation in the mountains, however, resignation is out of place: "Despite the high visibility of certain destinations, there are still many regions in the mountains that are less frequented," says Adrian Müller.

Tourism is heavily concentrated on a few hotspots - and this is precisely where an opportunity lies: "By consciously diversifying the offer, seasonal management and targeted communication, other regions could be relieved and made more attractive."

